Dotasra takes indirect swipe at Gehlot over induction of BAP workers at his residence

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI): Signs of internal discord surfaced in Rajasthan Congress on Thursday after Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra took an apparent swipe at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot over the induction of nearly 300 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) workers at the latter's residence instead of the party headquarters.

The episode unfolded after former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who recently returned to the Congress from the BJP, brought a group of BAP workers to Gehlot's residence, where they were welcomed into the party.

During the event, some workers raised slogans demanding that Gehlot be made chief minister for the fourth term.

The workers were later taken to the PCC headquarters by Malviya, where Dotasra, without naming Gehlot, described this as attempts at "personal branding".

"If someone wants to work for his own branding, he is welcome to do so. Govind Singh Dotasra works for the Congress. As long as I am in the Congress, I will work for the party, not for the branding of any individual," Dotasra told reporters without naming anyone.

During the welcome programme at the PCC, Dotasra also cautioned Malviya against raising slogans projecting any individual as chief minister. "Do not raise chief minister slogans here," he said.

Later, Dotasra told reporters that the party has already paid the price for such tendencies of projecting someone as the CM.

On questions over the joining of BAP workers at Gehlot's residence instead of the PCC headquarters, Dotasra said the induction had been carried out by Malviya and not by the former chief minister.

He also remarked that it was Malviya's decision where to take the workers and that his own responsibility was to welcome party workers at the Congress office.

Taking a light-hearted dig at Malviya in his presence, Dotasra said the former minister had also returned to the Congress after leaving the BJP.

"Without the Congress, he could neither become an MLA nor an MP after joining the BJP. I had also recommended that he be taken back into the Congress because he accepted his mistake," Dotasra said.

Malviya, a leader from Banswara, had left the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He returned to the Congress earlier this year. PTI SDA MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)