Massive Storm System To Lash Uttar Pradesh Today; Red Alert Issued Across Dozens Of Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh braces for severe weather: heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms expected.

Red alert issued for 12 districts facing very heavy rainfall and high winds.

Over 60 districts warned of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and potential damage.

Significant temperature drop anticipated, offering relief from heatwave.

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh are bracing for severe weather conditions on Friday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued widespread red alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and damaging winds across the state. The sudden weather shift began on Thursday afternoon, when intense thunderstorms and rain swept through several regions from Noida to Lucknow. The showers brought relief from the intense summer heat, with temperatures dipping noticeably in many cities.

According to weather officials, the unstable conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, with several districts likely to witness intense rainfall and strong gusty winds.

Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rain In 12 Districts

The IMD has sounded a red alert for very heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Areas expected to face the most severe conditions include Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sambhal, Rampur, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, and nearby regions.

Officials warned that thunderstorms in these districts could be accompanied by wind speeds ranging between 80 and 90 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 100 kmph. Lightning strikes and hailstorms are also likely during the period of intense weather activity.

Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel.

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Thunderstorm And Hailstorm Warning Across More Than 60 Districts

Apart from the heavy rain zones, several other districts have been placed under severe thunderstorm and hailstorm alerts.

The warning covers Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra.

Meteorologists cautioned that these areas may witness powerful dust storms, lightning activity, and intense rainfall accompanied by hail. Strong gusts may uproot trees, damage temporary structures, and disrupt transportation services.

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Rainfall To Bring Major Temperature Drop

The weather department has also forecast a significant fall in temperatures over the next 48 hours. Officials estimate that mercury levels may decline by 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, offering much-needed respite from the prolonged heatwave conditions that gripped the state in recent weeks.

Rain and storm alerts have also been issued for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Baghpat, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Barabanki.

While the cooler weather is expected to bring relief to residents, concerns remain over possible crop damage due to hailstorms and heavy winds. Farmers in vulnerable districts have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops.

Officials have also advised people to stay away from trees, electric poles, and weak structures during storms, warning that rapidly changing weather conditions could turn dangerous within minutes.