The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 marksheets and provisional-cum-migration certificates for students who appeared in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. According to an official notification, the documents have been dispatched to the offices of District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state for further distribution to schools.

Students who cleared the BSEB Intermediate examination can now collect their marksheets and migration certificates from their respective schools. The board had earlier announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 on March 23.

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Schools Directed To Collect Certificates From DEO Offices

As per the latest update issued by the board, school principals, headmasters, and institution heads have been instructed to collect the documents from the concerned DEO offices. After collecting them, schools are required to distribute certificates to eligible students.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 examination this year have been advised to stay in touch with their schools regarding the distribution process. The marksheet and migration certificate are important documents required for college admissions and other academic procedures.

About BSEB Inter Exams:

The Bihar Board conducted the Intermediate examinations from February 2 to February 13, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 85.19 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys in the Arts and Commerce streams, while boys secured the top positions in the Science stream examinations. The board witnessed participation from a large number of candidates during the annual examination process.

Official figures show that 13,17,846 students appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate examination in 2026. Among them, the pass percentage of girls stood at 86.23 per cent, while boys recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.09 per cent.

Students Asked To Verify Details Carefully

The BSEB Class 12 marksheet contains several important details, including subject-wise scores, Grade Point Average (GPA), division, total marks obtained, roll number, student name, parents' names, passing status, official seal, and the signature of the board authority.

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Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the marksheet after receiving it from their schools. In case of any error or discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school authorities or the examination board for correction.

The migration certificate issued by the board will also be necessary for students seeking admission to colleges and universities outside their current institution.

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