BJP chief Nitin Nabin chairs Uttarakhand core committee meet, chalks out strategy for 2027 polls

Dehradun, May 28 (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday evening held a meeting with the party's Uttarakhand core committee and directed office-bearers to form dedicated teams for booths where the party suffered defeats in previous elections.

Nabin arrived here earlier in the day for a three-day visit to Uttarakhand to review the party's organisational preparedness ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

He instructed the 17 members of the state core committee to tour all 70 assembly constituencies over June, July, and August, and asked them to spend two days in each constituency, interact with local core committee members, hold booth-level meetings, and suggest solutions to the state government regarding local grievances.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said the party's election strategy remains booth-centric. The deliberations focused on strengthening booth management to ensure the party secures a hat-trick in next year's assembly polls.

The BJP has won the last two elections in Uttarakhand in 2022 and 2017.

Bhatt said the party chief has ordered the formation of special teams to focus on booths where the BJP failed to win in the 2022 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He added that work has been allocated to the workers to counter the "negative agenda" of the opposition.

According to Bhatt, the national president emphasised that the BJP would script history by winning a third consecutive term on the strength of people's trust and dedicated party workers.

The core committee meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, and Union Minister and Almora MP Ajay Tamta.

Other prominent leaders present included Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, state general secretary (organisation) Ajeya Kumar, and former chief ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Tirath Singh Rawat.

Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Garhwal MP and national media in-charge Anil Baluni, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, and Tehri MP Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah also attended the meeting.

Following the core committee meeting, Nabin chaired a meeting with the state council of ministers to review the performance of the state government and the implementation of central welfare schemes.

Earlier in the evening, Nabin was received at the Jolly Grant airport by Chief Minister Dhami, Bhatt and other senior leaders. On his way from the airport to the party headquarters, he was accorded a traditional welcome by party workers, youth, and women groups at over two dozen locations, where flower petals were showered on him.

On Friday, Nabin is scheduled to participate in various party programmes and meetings. He will also visit the Dehradun residence of the recently deceased former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri to pay his respects. PTI DPT AKY AKY SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)