Jammu Bridge Collapse: 4 Workers Still Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway

A portion of a small bridge near Ban Talab in Jammu collapsed on Friday, trapping several workers engaged in ongoing repair work. The bridge, reportedly constructed in 2002, was undergoing maintenance when the incident occurred.

According to initial reports, six labourers working beneath the structure were caught under the debris after a section of the bridge gave way. Rescue teams rushed to the site and have so far managed to pull out two workers safely.

Efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining four labourers still trapped under the collapsed portion. Authorities are continuing search and rescue operations at the site.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said, "This is an old bridge, but its foundation was exposed. So, a tender was floated, and the process of strengthening the foundation was underway. An excavation must have been done. I think due to the vibration above, due to the movement of a vehicle, this mishap occurred. Four labourers are trapped..."