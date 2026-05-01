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HomeNewsIndiaJammu Bridge Collapse: 4 Workers Still Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway

Jammu Bridge Collapse: 4 Workers Still Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway

Bridge near Jammu’s Ban Talab collapses during repairs, trapping 6 workers. Two rescued, four still trapped as rescue ops continue. MLA cites foundation work.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 May 2026 06:29 PM (IST)

A portion of a small bridge near Ban Talab in Jammu collapsed on Friday, trapping several workers engaged in ongoing repair work. The bridge, reportedly constructed in 2002, was undergoing maintenance when the incident occurred.

According to initial reports, six labourers working beneath the structure were caught under the debris after a section of the bridge gave way. Rescue teams rushed to the site and have so far managed to pull out two workers safely.

Efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining four labourers still trapped under the collapsed portion. Authorities are continuing search and rescue operations at the site.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said, "This is an old bridge, but its foundation was exposed. So, a tender was floated, and the process of strengthening the foundation was underway. An excavation must have been done. I think due to the vibration above, due to the movement of a vehicle, this mishap occurred. Four labourers are trapped..."

 
 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Rescue Operation Breaking News Workers Trapped ABP Live Jammu Bridge Collapse
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