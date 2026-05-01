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Jammu Bridge Collapse: 4 Workers Still Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway
Bridge near Jammu’s Ban Talab collapses during repairs, trapping 6 workers. Two rescued, four still trapped as rescue ops continue. MLA cites foundation work.
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