ISI-backed terror module busted, one held with 4 grenades: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI): The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has busted an alleged terror module backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency, arresting one person and recovering of four hand grenades.

In a joint operation with State Special Operation units based in Amritsar and Mohali, the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with ammunition, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Galluwal in Amritsar.

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was acting on instructions of foreign-based handlers backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and has links with the terror module involved in the grenade attack in Chandigarh.

Further investigation is underway to identify, track and apprehend other members of the module, he said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann said specific inputs were received that a consignment comprising hand grenades, arms and ammunition was pushed from Pakistan, and was retrieved by the India-based agents who were planning a terror attack.

Acting swiftly, an operation was launched which led to the arrest of Sagar Singh from Khasa-Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar, he said.

The officer said preliminary probe has revealed that the arrestee initially came into contact with a foreign-based entity through social media in January 2026, and started working on his instructions.

The accused retrieved and delivered consignments of arms and ammunition on the directions of the handler and was paid per consignment, he said, adding that he was promised lucrative monetary gains for the task by the handler.

Mann said in February 2026, Sagar was arrested with a part of an arms consignment by Amritsar Rural Police and after getting bail in March 2026, he resumed his contact with the handler through encrypted platforms and engaged in further criminal activities on his instructions.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar, DGP Yadav said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI CHS ARB ARB ARB

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