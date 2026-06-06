Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned over unfulfilled portfolio assurances.

Party leadership, including Surjewala, appealed to Reddy to withdraw.

Chief Minister Shivakumar and Surjewala are discussing Reddy's concerns.

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday indicated that he was willing to await the outcome of discussions between the Congress leadership and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on his resignation.

He maintained that he had never sought any particular portfolio and was merely disappointed over assurances that were not fulfilled.

The senior Congress leader, who announced his resignation on Friday after being allotted the Major and Medium Irrigation Department instead of the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said Chief Minister Shivakumar and senior party leaders, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, were engaged in efforts to resolve the issue.

"Surjewala has appealed to me to withdraw my resignation," Reddy told reporters, while adding that the party leadership had conveyed to him that his resignation would not be accepted.

Reddy said he held detailed discussions with Shivakumar at a hotel on Friday and that further consultations were underway.

"Yesterday, Shivakumar said he would come to my house, but I was not at home. Later, we met at a hotel. We discussed everything. Today as well, I have asked Surjewala about all the issues we discussed yesterday," he said.

"Now the chief minister and Surjewala will meet. They will discuss whatever we spoke about yesterday. Let us see what decision they take after that," he added.

Asked whether he had been offered any alternative, Reddy said he had already conveyed his views to the leadership.

"When we spoke yesterday, I conveyed my views. I never went asking for anything. They made the offer themselves. Later, due to unavoidable reasons, things changed," he said.

Reiterating that he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth or a specific department, the veteran leader said, "I never asked for it. They themselves offered it. I did not ask. Not only now, but even in 1993, when I first became a minister, I never lobbied. I never approached any chief minister seeking a particular portfolio".

When asked whether he expected a positive outcome from the discussions between Shivakumar and Surjewala, Reddy replied, "I don't know. I will call and find out." He also confirmed that both leaders had urged him not to persist with his resignation.

"Both of them have clearly told me that they cannot accept my resignation. I have conveyed my opinion to them and returned," he said.

Reddy, however, declined to comment on reports that he could be accommodated with an additional portfolio alongside the Irrigation Department.

"I do not want to speak about that," he said when repeatedly asked whether any alternative arrangement was under consideration.

Asked if he remained firm on his decision to resign, the minister avoided a direct answer and instead pointed to ongoing consultations among senior leaders.

"Siddaramaiah and the chief minister have met. Whatever we discussed with the chief minister yesterday will be conveyed. After that, they will make a decision," he said.

On whether he had lost patience over the developments, Reddy asserted that he remained calm despite the controversy.

"Even now, I have not lost patience. If I had lost patience, would I be speaking to you this calmly?" he asked.

Expressing confidence in the party leadership's ability to find a solution, Reddy answered in the affirmative when asked whether he believed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah could resolve the issue.

"Yes. After they meet again, I will tell you. Let Surjewala and the chief minister complete their discussions first." The resignation row has emerged as the first major challenge before the three-day-old Shivakumar government, with the Congress leadership making intensive efforts to persuade the veteran Bengaluru leader to remain in the Cabinet. PTI GMS ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)