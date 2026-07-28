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English NewsNewsIndiaTatkal Ticket Booking Rules To Change From August 1; WCR Introduces Token System

Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules To Change From August 1; WCR Introduces Token System

West Central Railway will introduce a token-based Tatkal booking system from August 1, revising counter timings to streamline reservations.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
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  • System aims for transparency, streamlining all counter bookings.

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets at reservation counters under West Central Railway (WCR) will have to follow a revised process from August 1, as the zone introduces a token-based system aimed at improving transparency and reducing overcrowding. The new rules are designed to streamline bookings, curb misuse by touts and ensure genuine passengers receive priority. The token distribution timings have also been revised to better align with the start of Tatkal bookings for AC and non-AC classes.

New Token Rules

Under the revised system, passengers will first be issued tokens before they can book Tatkal tickets at reservation counters. Each counter will issue up to 10 tokens for AC class bookings and 15 tokens for non-AC (Sleeper) bookings, although the number may be increased or reduced depending on local demand.

The token distribution window has also been changed. For AC classes, tokens will now be issued between 8.30 am and 9.00 am instead of the earlier 9.00 am to 9.25 am slot. For non-AC classes, passengers can collect tokens between 9.00 am and 9.30 am, replacing the previous 9.30 am to 9.55 am schedule.

Passengers booking tickets for themselves or immediate family members will receive priority in token allocation. They must carry a valid photo identity card, while those booking for family members must also produce proof of relationship. Other passengers will be served only after all priority bookings have been completed.

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What Passengers Should Know

Railway authorities have made it clear that tokens will be non-transferable, and tickets will only be issued to the individual in whose name the token has been generated. Travellers are also advised to reach reservation centres within the designated time slots and carry valid identification to avoid delays.

Once all token holders have completed their bookings, any remaining Tatkal tickets will be made available to other passengers on a first-come, first-served basis. The Tatkal booking window itself remains unchanged, opening at 10.00 am for AC classes and 11.00 am for non-AC classes, one day before the scheduled date of travel.

West Central Railway said the revised system is intended to make counter bookings more organised, transparent and passenger-friendly by reducing long queues and improving queue management at reservation centres.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railways Tatkal Rules Tatkal Rule Change
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