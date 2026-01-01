Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations List For 35th Straight Year

India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations List For 35th Straight Year

India and Pakistan carried out their 35th annual exchange of nuclear installations lists on January 1 under a decades-old bilateral agreement.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)

India and Pakistan on Wednesday carried out their annual exchange of lists of nuclear installations and facilities, reaffirming a long-standing confidence-building measure between the two neighbours. The exchange took place simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, in accordance with the bilateral Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

Annual Exchange Conducted Through Diplomatic Channels

As per official information, the two countries shared details of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the first day of the calendar year. The exchange was carried out simultaneously in the two capitals.

The agreement mandates that both sides keep each other informed about designated nuclear sites to prevent misunderstandings and reduce the risk of accidental or intentional targeting. The practice has continued uninterrupted for decades and remains one of the few sustained institutional mechanisms of engagement between India and Pakistan.

Agreement Dates Back To 1988

The Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities was signed on 31 December 1988 and came into force on 27 January 1991. Under its provisions, India and Pakistan are obligated to exchange lists of nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year.

The intent of the agreement is to promote transparency and stability by ensuring that both sides are aware of facilities that are protected from attack in any circumstance. This framework was conceived as a confidence-building measure at a time of heightened regional tensions and has remained relevant amid evolving security dynamics in South Asia.

35 Years Of Continuous Compliance

This year’s exchange marks the 35th consecutive time that India and Pakistan have shared such lists. The first exchange under the agreement took place on 1 January 1992, following the treaty’s entry into force. Since then, the annual exercise has continued without interruption, even during periods of diplomatic standoff and military tension.

ALSO READ: Pak Drone Breaches LoC, Drops IED, Ammo, Narcotics In J&K’s Poonch; Search Ops On

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
When A Language Loses Its House: The Maithili Akademi’s Unsettling Silence
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget