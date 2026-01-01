India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations List For 35th Straight Year

India and Pakistan on Wednesday carried out their annual exchange of lists of nuclear installations and facilities, reaffirming a long-standing confidence-building measure between the two neighbours. The exchange took place simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, in accordance with the bilateral Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

Annual Exchange Conducted Through Diplomatic Channels

As per official information, the two countries shared details of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the first day of the calendar year. The exchange was carried out simultaneously in the two capitals.

The agreement mandates that both sides keep each other informed about designated nuclear sites to prevent misunderstandings and reduce the risk of accidental or intentional targeting. The practice has continued uninterrupted for decades and remains one of the few sustained institutional mechanisms of engagement between India and Pakistan.

Agreement Dates Back To 1988

The Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities was signed on 31 December 1988 and came into force on 27 January 1991. Under its provisions, India and Pakistan are obligated to exchange lists of nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year.

The intent of the agreement is to promote transparency and stability by ensuring that both sides are aware of facilities that are protected from attack in any circumstance. This framework was conceived as a confidence-building measure at a time of heightened regional tensions and has remained relevant amid evolving security dynamics in South Asia.

35 Years Of Continuous Compliance

This year’s exchange marks the 35th consecutive time that India and Pakistan have shared such lists. The first exchange under the agreement took place on 1 January 1992, following the treaty’s entry into force. Since then, the annual exercise has continued without interruption, even during periods of diplomatic standoff and military tension.

ALSO READ: Pak Drone Breaches LoC, Drops IED, Ammo, Narcotics In J&K’s Poonch; Search Ops On