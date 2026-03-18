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HomeElectionTMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push

TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push

TMC fields 52 women candidates for Bengal elections, reinforcing Mamata Banerjee’s push for gender representation in a high-stakes election.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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In a decisive political statement, Trinamool Congress has placed women at the forefront of its electoral strategy, fielding 52 female candidates in its list of 291 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The move reinforces the party’s long-standing emphasis on gender representation, transforming it into a defining feature rather than a symbolic gesture.

At the centre of this approach is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose leadership has consistently prioritised women’s participation in politics. The latest list reflects that commitment, with women making up roughly 18 per cent of the party’s total candidates—an effort aimed at consolidating both representation and voter outreach.

From Policy To Practice: TMC’s Women-Centric Political Identity

The inclusion of a significant number of women candidates is not an isolated decision but part of a broader political culture shaped under Banerjee. Over the years, the party has steadily increased opportunities for women leaders across constituencies, embedding gender inclusivity into its organisational DNA.

This approach was evident during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well, where nearly 38 per cent of Trinamool’s elected MPs were women—the highest among major parties in the current Parliament. The consistency between parliamentary and assembly-level representation signals a strategic continuity rather than an election-specific calculation.

Banerjee’s own political journey further underscores this emphasis. As the only woman to have served as Chief Minister of West Bengal and among the longest-serving women chief ministers in independent India, she has cultivated a leadership model that actively promotes female participation in governance.

TMC Women Candidate List

The 52 women candidates span a wide geographical and social spectrum, representing constituencies across northern, southern, and central parts of the state. The list includes both seasoned leaders and fresh entrants, indicating a balance between experience and new political voices.

  1. Sangita Roy Basunia - Sitai
  2. Swapna Barman - Rajganj
  3. Rina Toppo Ekka - Phansidewa
  4. Rekha Roy - Kushmandi
  5. Arpita Ghosh - Balurghat
  6. Kabita Mandal - Manikchak
  7. Lipika Barman Ghosh - Malda
  8. Sabina Yeasmin- Sujapur  
  9. Chandana Sarkar - Vaishnavnagar
  10. Shaoni Singha Roy - Murshidabad
  11. Protima Rajak - Baranya
  12. Sahina Mumtaz - Nawada
  13. Alifa Ahmed - Kaliganj
  14. Barnali De Roy - Ranaghat North-East
  15. Madhuparna Thakur - Bagda
  16. Rituparna Addhya - Bangaon South
  17. Veena Mandal - Swarupnagar
  18. Chandrima Bhattacharya - Dumdum North
  19. Sayantika Banerjee - Baranagar
  20. Aditi Munshi - Rajarhat Gopalpur
  21. Usha Rani Mondal - Minakhan
  22. Jharna Sardar - Sandeshkhali
  23. Nilima Biswas Mistry - Basanti
  24. Barnali Dhara - Kulpi
  25. Sharmistha Purkayastha - Magrahat East
  26. Somashree Betal - Satgachia
  27. Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) - Sonarpur South
  28. Firdousi Begum - Sonarpur North
  29. Ratna Chatterjee - Behala West
  30. Nayna Banerjee - Chowrangi
  31. Dr. Shashi Panja - Shyampukur
  32. Shreya Pandey - Maniktala
  33. Nandita Chowdhury - Howrah South
  34. Priya Pal - Sankrail
  35. Swati Khandkar - Chanditala
  36. Dr. Karbi Manna - Haripal
  37. Asima Patra - Dhanekhali
  38. Mita Bagh - Arambagh
  39. Tapsi Mandal - Haldia
  40. Pratibha Rani Maiti - Narayangarh
  41. Shyamoli Sardar - Ghatal
  42. Uttara Singha (Hajra) - Garbeta
  43. Shiuli Saha - Keshpur
  44. Birbaha Hansda - Binpur
  45. Sandhya Rani Tudu - Manbazar
  46. Dr. Tanushree Hansda - Ranibandh
  47. Shyamoli Roy Bagdi - Indas
  48. Mandira Dalui - Raina
  49. Bashundhara Goswami - Purbasthali North
  50. Nilabati Saha - Sainthia
  51. Mamata Banerjee - Bhabanipur

Political Signal Ahead Of High-Stakes Contest

By spotlighting women candidates in significant numbers, the Trinamool Congress is sending a clear message ahead of a closely watched electoral battle. The strategy not only strengthens its appeal among women voters but also positions the party as a frontrunner in gender-inclusive politics.

As the campaign gathers momentum, the focus on women candidates is likely to remain a key talking point, shaping both narratives and voter engagement across West Bengal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many women candidates has the Trinamool Congress fielded for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The Trinamool Congress has fielded 52 women candidates out of its total 291 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

What percentage of the Trinamool Congress's candidates are women for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

Women make up approximately 18 percent of the Trinamool Congress's total candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Is this focus on women candidates a new strategy for the Trinamool Congress?

No, the Trinamool Congress has a long-standing emphasis on gender representation, with a steady increase in opportunities for women leaders over the years.

How does the representation of women in the West Bengal Assembly elections compare to the Lok Sabha elections?

The Trinamool Congress fielded nearly 38 percent women MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the highest among major parties, showing consistency in representation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Trinamool COngress West Bengal Elections 2026
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