The Trinamool Congress has fielded 52 women candidates out of its total 291 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push
TMC fields 52 women candidates for Bengal elections, reinforcing Mamata Banerjee’s push for gender representation in a high-stakes election.
In a decisive political statement, Trinamool Congress has placed women at the forefront of its electoral strategy, fielding 52 female candidates in its list of 291 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The move reinforces the party’s long-standing emphasis on gender representation, transforming it into a defining feature rather than a symbolic gesture.
At the centre of this approach is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose leadership has consistently prioritised women’s participation in politics. The latest list reflects that commitment, with women making up roughly 18 per cent of the party’s total candidates—an effort aimed at consolidating both representation and voter outreach.
From Policy To Practice: TMC’s Women-Centric Political Identity
The inclusion of a significant number of women candidates is not an isolated decision but part of a broader political culture shaped under Banerjee. Over the years, the party has steadily increased opportunities for women leaders across constituencies, embedding gender inclusivity into its organisational DNA.
This approach was evident during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well, where nearly 38 per cent of Trinamool’s elected MPs were women—the highest among major parties in the current Parliament. The consistency between parliamentary and assembly-level representation signals a strategic continuity rather than an election-specific calculation.
Banerjee’s own political journey further underscores this emphasis. As the only woman to have served as Chief Minister of West Bengal and among the longest-serving women chief ministers in independent India, she has cultivated a leadership model that actively promotes female participation in governance.
TMC Women Candidate List
The 52 women candidates span a wide geographical and social spectrum, representing constituencies across northern, southern, and central parts of the state. The list includes both seasoned leaders and fresh entrants, indicating a balance between experience and new political voices.
- Sangita Roy Basunia - Sitai
- Swapna Barman - Rajganj
- Rina Toppo Ekka - Phansidewa
- Rekha Roy - Kushmandi
- Arpita Ghosh - Balurghat
- Kabita Mandal - Manikchak
- Lipika Barman Ghosh - Malda
- Sabina Yeasmin- Sujapur
- Chandana Sarkar - Vaishnavnagar
- Shaoni Singha Roy - Murshidabad
- Protima Rajak - Baranya
- Sahina Mumtaz - Nawada
- Alifa Ahmed - Kaliganj
- Barnali De Roy - Ranaghat North-East
- Madhuparna Thakur - Bagda
- Rituparna Addhya - Bangaon South
- Veena Mandal - Swarupnagar
- Chandrima Bhattacharya - Dumdum North
- Sayantika Banerjee - Baranagar
- Aditi Munshi - Rajarhat Gopalpur
- Usha Rani Mondal - Minakhan
- Jharna Sardar - Sandeshkhali
- Nilima Biswas Mistry - Basanti
- Barnali Dhara - Kulpi
- Sharmistha Purkayastha - Magrahat East
- Somashree Betal - Satgachia
- Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) - Sonarpur South
- Firdousi Begum - Sonarpur North
- Ratna Chatterjee - Behala West
- Nayna Banerjee - Chowrangi
- Dr. Shashi Panja - Shyampukur
- Shreya Pandey - Maniktala
- Nandita Chowdhury - Howrah South
- Priya Pal - Sankrail
- Swati Khandkar - Chanditala
- Dr. Karbi Manna - Haripal
- Asima Patra - Dhanekhali
- Mita Bagh - Arambagh
- Tapsi Mandal - Haldia
- Pratibha Rani Maiti - Narayangarh
- Shyamoli Sardar - Ghatal
- Uttara Singha (Hajra) - Garbeta
- Shiuli Saha - Keshpur
- Birbaha Hansda - Binpur
- Sandhya Rani Tudu - Manbazar
- Dr. Tanushree Hansda - Ranibandh
- Shyamoli Roy Bagdi - Indas
- Mandira Dalui - Raina
- Bashundhara Goswami - Purbasthali North
- Nilabati Saha - Sainthia
- Mamata Banerjee - Bhabanipur
Political Signal Ahead Of High-Stakes Contest
By spotlighting women candidates in significant numbers, the Trinamool Congress is sending a clear message ahead of a closely watched electoral battle. The strategy not only strengthens its appeal among women voters but also positions the party as a frontrunner in gender-inclusive politics.
As the campaign gathers momentum, the focus on women candidates is likely to remain a key talking point, shaping both narratives and voter engagement across West Bengal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many women candidates has the Trinamool Congress fielded for the West Bengal Assembly elections?
What percentage of the Trinamool Congress's candidates are women for the West Bengal Assembly elections?
Women make up approximately 18 percent of the Trinamool Congress's total candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Is this focus on women candidates a new strategy for the Trinamool Congress?
No, the Trinamool Congress has a long-standing emphasis on gender representation, with a steady increase in opportunities for women leaders over the years.
How does the representation of women in the West Bengal Assembly elections compare to the Lok Sabha elections?
The Trinamool Congress fielded nearly 38 percent women MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the highest among major parties, showing consistency in representation.