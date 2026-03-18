TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push

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In a decisive political statement, Trinamool Congress has placed women at the forefront of its electoral strategy, fielding 52 female candidates in its list of 291 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The move reinforces the party’s long-standing emphasis on gender representation, transforming it into a defining feature rather than a symbolic gesture.

At the centre of this approach is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose leadership has consistently prioritised women’s participation in politics. The latest list reflects that commitment, with women making up roughly 18 per cent of the party’s total candidates—an effort aimed at consolidating both representation and voter outreach.

From Policy To Practice: TMC’s Women-Centric Political Identity

The inclusion of a significant number of women candidates is not an isolated decision but part of a broader political culture shaped under Banerjee. Over the years, the party has steadily increased opportunities for women leaders across constituencies, embedding gender inclusivity into its organisational DNA.

This approach was evident during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well, where nearly 38 per cent of Trinamool’s elected MPs were women—the highest among major parties in the current Parliament. The consistency between parliamentary and assembly-level representation signals a strategic continuity rather than an election-specific calculation.

Banerjee’s own political journey further underscores this emphasis. As the only woman to have served as Chief Minister of West Bengal and among the longest-serving women chief ministers in independent India, she has cultivated a leadership model that actively promotes female participation in governance.

TMC Women Candidate List

The 52 women candidates span a wide geographical and social spectrum, representing constituencies across northern, southern, and central parts of the state. The list includes both seasoned leaders and fresh entrants, indicating a balance between experience and new political voices.

Sangita Roy Basunia - Sitai Swapna Barman - Rajganj Rina Toppo Ekka - Phansidewa Rekha Roy - Kushmandi Arpita Ghosh - Balurghat Kabita Mandal - Manikchak Lipika Barman Ghosh - Malda Sabina Yeasmin- Sujapur Chandana Sarkar - Vaishnavnagar Shaoni Singha Roy - Murshidabad Protima Rajak - Baranya Sahina Mumtaz - Nawada Alifa Ahmed - Kaliganj Barnali De Roy - Ranaghat North-East Madhuparna Thakur - Bagda Rituparna Addhya - Bangaon South Veena Mandal - Swarupnagar Chandrima Bhattacharya - Dumdum North Sayantika Banerjee - Baranagar Aditi Munshi - Rajarhat Gopalpur Usha Rani Mondal - Minakhan Jharna Sardar - Sandeshkhali Nilima Biswas Mistry - Basanti Barnali Dhara - Kulpi Sharmistha Purkayastha - Magrahat East Somashree Betal - Satgachia Arundhuti Maitra (Lovely) - Sonarpur South Firdousi Begum - Sonarpur North Ratna Chatterjee - Behala West Nayna Banerjee - Chowrangi Dr. Shashi Panja - Shyampukur Shreya Pandey - Maniktala Nandita Chowdhury - Howrah South Priya Pal - Sankrail Swati Khandkar - Chanditala Dr. Karbi Manna - Haripal Asima Patra - Dhanekhali Mita Bagh - Arambagh Tapsi Mandal - Haldia Pratibha Rani Maiti - Narayangarh Shyamoli Sardar - Ghatal Uttara Singha (Hajra) - Garbeta Shiuli Saha - Keshpur Birbaha Hansda - Binpur Sandhya Rani Tudu - Manbazar Dr. Tanushree Hansda - Ranibandh Shyamoli Roy Bagdi - Indas Mandira Dalui - Raina Bashundhara Goswami - Purbasthali North Nilabati Saha - Sainthia Mamata Banerjee - Bhabanipur

Political Signal Ahead Of High-Stakes Contest

By spotlighting women candidates in significant numbers, the Trinamool Congress is sending a clear message ahead of a closely watched electoral battle. The strategy not only strengthens its appeal among women voters but also positions the party as a frontrunner in gender-inclusive politics.

As the campaign gathers momentum, the focus on women candidates is likely to remain a key talking point, shaping both narratives and voter engagement across West Bengal.