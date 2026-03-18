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HomeNewsIndiaMajor Relief For Flyers, Centre Caps Seat Selection Charges, Mandates 60% Free Seats On Flights

Major Relief For Flyers, Centre Caps Seat Selection Charges, Mandates 60% Free Seats On Flights

Govt caps airline seat fees, mandates 60% free seats, and ensures families sit together—boosting transparency and passenger convenience.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
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In a major relief for air travellers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to limit seat selection charges and make at least 60 percent of seats on every flight available free of cost. The order, implemented through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is aimed at curbing additional fees and ensuring a more passenger-friendly flying experience.

The move comes after mounting complaints that passengers were being charged extra for basic seat preferences, often even after completing ticket bookings or during web check-in. With the new rules in place, travellers will have significantly greater access to free seating options.

Families To Benefit As Airlines Must Seat Groups Together

One of the key highlights of the directive is its focus on passenger convenience, particularly for families and groups. Airlines have now been instructed to seat passengers travelling under the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats, without imposing additional charges, as per Times Now.

This step is expected to ease a long-standing concern among travellers who often had to pay extra to ensure they were seated with family members. The regulation ensures that basic seating arrangements are treated as a service standard rather than a paid add-on.

Clear Rules For Pets, Equipment & Add-Ons

Beyond seat selection, the aviation ministry has also asked airlines to standardise and clearly communicate policies related to the carriage of pets, sports gear, and musical instruments. These services must be offered transparently, with strict adherence to safety and operational guidelines.

Passenger-First Push Amid Aviation Boom

India’s aviation sector has rapidly expanded to become the world’s third-largest domestic market, with over five lakh passengers flying daily. Against this backdrop, the government has reiterated that improving passenger experience remains a top priority. Recent initiatives such as UDAN Yatri Cafés offering affordable food, free Wi-Fi at airports, and “Flybrary” book access services reflect this broader push toward convenience and accessibility.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new rule regarding seat selection charges for airlines?

Airlines must now make at least 60% of seats available free of cost. Additional charges for seat selection are limited.

Will families traveling together be seated next to each other?

Yes, airlines are instructed to seat passengers with the same PNR together, ideally in adjacent seats, without extra charges.

What other policies are being standardized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation?

Policies for the carriage of pets, sports gear, and musical instruments must be standardized and clearly communicated.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
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