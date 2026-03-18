Major Relief For Flyers, Centre Caps Seat Selection Charges, Mandates 60% Free Seats On Flights

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In a major relief for air travellers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to limit seat selection charges and make at least 60 percent of seats on every flight available free of cost. The order, implemented through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is aimed at curbing additional fees and ensuring a more passenger-friendly flying experience.

The move comes after mounting complaints that passengers were being charged extra for basic seat preferences, often even after completing ticket bookings or during web check-in. With the new rules in place, travellers will have significantly greater access to free seating options.

Families To Benefit As Airlines Must Seat Groups Together

One of the key highlights of the directive is its focus on passenger convenience, particularly for families and groups. Airlines have now been instructed to seat passengers travelling under the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats, without imposing additional charges, as per Times Now.

This step is expected to ease a long-standing concern among travellers who often had to pay extra to ensure they were seated with family members. The regulation ensures that basic seating arrangements are treated as a service standard rather than a paid add-on.

Clear Rules For Pets, Equipment & Add-Ons

Beyond seat selection, the aviation ministry has also asked airlines to standardise and clearly communicate policies related to the carriage of pets, sports gear, and musical instruments. These services must be offered transparently, with strict adherence to safety and operational guidelines.

Passenger-First Push Amid Aviation Boom

India’s aviation sector has rapidly expanded to become the world’s third-largest domestic market, with over five lakh passengers flying daily. Against this backdrop, the government has reiterated that improving passenger experience remains a top priority. Recent initiatives such as UDAN Yatri Cafés offering affordable food, free Wi-Fi at airports, and “Flybrary” book access services reflect this broader push toward convenience and accessibility.