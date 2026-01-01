Pak Drone Breaches LoC, Drops IED, Ammo, Narcotics In J&K’s Poonch; Search Ops On

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after a Pakistani drone crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and dropped a suspicious consignment believed to contain explosives, weapons, and narcotics. The incident has triggered large-scale search operations in the sensitive border region.

Drone Intrusion Triggers Immediate Security Response

According to official sources, the drone entered Indian airspace in the Khadi Karmada area of Poonch and remained inside for more than five minutes before returning across the LoC, reported News 18. During this brief incursion, the drone reportedly dropped a package containing an improvised explosive device (IED), ammunition and suspected narcotics.

The intrusion prompted an immediate response from the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, who swiftly cordoned off Khadi Karmada and surrounding areas. Search teams were deployed to locate and secure the dropped material and to ensure that the consignment had not been used to facilitate terrorist movement in the region.

A video showing the recovered items has surfaced and security agencies are examining the contents in detail to assess the potential threat and determine the intended recipients. Officials said forensic analysis and intelligence inputs will play a key role in establishing the origin and purpose of the consignment.

Heightened Operations Across Border Districts

The drone incident comes amid intensified anti-terror operations across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, security forces launched coordinated cordon and search operations in Poonch and Kishtwar districts following specific intelligence alerts.

In Kishtwar, forces moved into the Keshwan–Chatroo valley after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. Intelligence agencies believe that two groups of Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives, each consisting of two to three members, may be active in the area. Searches are ongoing to trace their movement and dismantle any potential hideouts.

In Poonch, the Army’s Romeo Force conducted searches at Khanetar Top along the Indo-Pak border after reports of suspected militant activity. The operations are aimed at preventing infiltration and intercepting any arms or logistics support being pushed across the LoC.