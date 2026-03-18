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HomeElectionTVK Candidate List: When Will Vijay Reveal First List For TN Polls? Chennai Seats, Key Leaders In Spotlight

TVK Candidate List: When Will Vijay Reveal First List For TN Polls? Chennai Seats, Key Leaders In Spotlight

TVK gears up for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 with Vijay likely from Perambur, opting for a solo fight and banking on strong fan and urban voter support.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
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TVK Candidate List: The proposed candidate list of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has surfaced, offering the clearest indication yet of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s electoral strategy. According to the list, Vijay is expected to contest from the Perambur constituency, marking a high-profile debut in electoral politics. Senior party functionary Pussy N. Anand is likely to be fielded from T. Nagar, while election strategy general secretary Adhav Arjuna is set to contest from Villivakkam. The developments come as political momentum builds ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

It is suggested that the first official list may be released around March 18 or shortly thereafter, even as internal preparations have largely been completed.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam Gears Up For First Electoral Test

Unlike major Dravidian parties, TVK appears set to contest independently, distancing itself from alliance politics. Earlier speculation about a possible tie-up with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was firmly denied by party leaders, reinforcing the image of a standalone campaign.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has already stitched together a broad alliance with 19 parties, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has aligned with partners including the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK. In contrast, TVK is positioning itself as an alternative force banking on grassroots support and Vijay’s popularity.

Candidate Selection Driven By Direct Oversight

Party insiders indicate that candidate selection has been a rigorous process, with applications accepted until February 20 followed by multiple rounds of interviews.

Vijay himself reportedly interacted with shortlisted candidates, underscoring his hands-on approach in shaping the party’s electoral lineup.

Chennai Becomes Strategic Battleground

A striking feature of the proposed list is the concentration of key leaders in Chennai constituencies. Apart from Vijay in Perambur or Velachery, Anand in T. Nagar and Adhav Arjuna in Villivakkam, several prominent names are expected to contest from the city.

These include JCT Prabhakar from Thousand Lights, Maria Wilson from R.K. Nagar, and party treasurer Venkatraman from Mylapore. The decision reflects a calculated push to capitalise on urban voters, first-time electors, and Vijay’s strong fan base in the region. Historically, Chennai is also considered as the bastion of ruling DMK with the CM elected from Kolathur and Deputy CM elected from Thiruvellikeni-Chepauk constituency, both from Chennai. 

Sengottaiyan, another senior TVK leader, is likely to contest from Gopichettipalayam, his home turf, while other district-level leaders have also been given opportunities following interviews.

High Expectations Surround TVK’s Entry

The April 23 election has triggered intense political activity across Tamil Nadu, but much of the public attention is focused on TVK’s debut. With no alliances and a strategy built around Vijay’s mass appeal, the party is expected to contest all 234 constituencies.

While the absence of established coalition backing presents challenges, TVK is betting on its grassroots mobilisation and the charisma of its leader to make an impact in a political landscape traditionally dominated by Dravidian majors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which constituency is actor Vijay expected to contest from in his electoral debut?

Actor Vijay is expected to contest from the Perambur constituency, marking his debut in electoral politics.

Will Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) form alliances for the upcoming elections?

No, TVK appears set to contest independently, distancing itself from alliance politics and reinforcing a standalone campaign.

How was the candidate selection process for TVK?

Candidate selection involved accepting applications until February 20, followed by multiple interview rounds. Vijay himself interacted with shortlisted candidates.

Why is there a concentration of TVK leaders in Chennai constituencies?

The concentration of key leaders in Chennai constituencies is a strategic push to capitalize on urban voters, first-time electors, and Vijay's strong fan base in the region.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
TVK Vijay TVK Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
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