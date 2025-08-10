Tensions between India and Pakistan have once again come under the spotlight as both nations’ navies are set to conduct firing exercises in the Arabian Sea on Monday, 11 August, within just 60 nautical miles of each other. The rare timing and proximity of the drills have drawn attention to the maritime boundary between the two countries.

Indian Navy Issues Northern Arabian Sea Alert

According to official information, the Indian Navy has issued a warning for a firing drill in the northern Arabian Sea on Monday, scheduled between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. The exercise will be conducted from a warship, though the Navy has not disclosed the vessel’s identity or the type of missile to be tested.

The advisory has been issued to cargo vessels, oil tankers, and foreign naval ships passing through the area, instructing them to avoid navigation in the designated sea zone during the drill.

Pakistan to Conduct Two-Day Exercise

On its part, the Pakistan Navy has announced a two-day firing exercise within its maritime boundary, beginning at 4 am on Monday, 11 August, and continuing until 3 pm on Tuesday, 12 August. Like India, Pakistan has not revealed details of the missiles or weapon systems to be used.

While both navies have conducted exercises multiple times since the Pahalgam attack on 22 April, this will be the first instance of simultaneous drills taking place at such close range.

Tensions Post Operation Sindoor

The build-up comes in the wake of heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor (7–10 May). After the operation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly lauded the Indian Navy for “encircling Pakistan” and declared, “The next time Pakistan dares an act like the Pahalgam massacre, the Indian Navy will be responsible for carrying out a surgical strike.”

In response to the Indian Navy’s manoeuvres during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan summoned a Turkish warship to Karachi port for support.