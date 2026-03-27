Shooter linked to Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Bawana murder case

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI): In a joint operation with Bihar Police, Delhi Police has arrested the main shooter involved in the killing of a man inside his house in Delhi's Bawana area earlier this month, officials said on Friday.

Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi (20), a resident of Nangal Thakran in Delhi, was arrested from Begusarai in Bihar in coordination with the local police, they said.

Akash, a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, was allegedly the main shooter in the March 19 killing of Ravi Bhardwaj inside his house at Harevelli village in Bawana, police said.

While Ravi was killed in the attack, three others, including his father, sustained gunshot injuries after a group of armed assailants barged into the house and opened fire in a suspected case of gang rivalry.

“Akash had taken shelter in Bihar to evade arrest. Based on specific inputs, a joint team conducted a raid in Begusarai and apprehended him,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused, who played a crucial role in executing the attack, reportedly fired multiple rounds during the incident.

With his arrest, the investigators hope to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the killing of Ravi Bhardwaj, and identify the others involved in the crime, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI

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