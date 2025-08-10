'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has shed new light on the planning, execution, and national impact of Operation Sindoor, a military action that, he says, not only struck at the heart of the enemy but also deeply connected with the people of India.

Speaking about the operation, Gen. Dwivedi recalled how events unfolded after the shocking incident in Pahalgam on April 22, which shook the nation. “The very next day, April 23, we sat together. For the first time, the Defence Minister said, ‘Enough is enough.’ The three service chiefs were clear—something had to be done,” he said.

#WATCH | Speaking on Operation, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "...On 23rd, we all sat down. This is the first time that RM (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) said, 'enough is enough'. All three chiefs were very clear that something had to be done. The… pic.twitter.com/aSFRXsS2qn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

Message From Political Leadership

According to the Army chief, political leaders gave the military a rare and full mandate, offering complete operational freedom. “There were no restrictions, no limitations—only trust and confidence. That raised morale tremendously and allowed our commanders to act with full wisdom on the ground,” he explained.

“We were given a free hand — no restrictions, no terms,” Gen. Dwivedi revealed. “That kind of trust and political clarity boosted our morale. It allowed our commanders on the ground to act with full wisdom and speed.”

On April 25, the team visited Northern Command, where the plan was finalized. Seven of nine targeted objectives were destroyed, and several terrorists were eliminated. Just days later, on April 29, the Prime Minister was briefed on the successful strikes.

Affect Of The Successfull Operation

The operation’s name itself carried symbolic weight. Initially mistaken for “Op Sindhu” (a reference to the Indus River), the actual name — Sindoor — struck an emotional chord. “Any sister, mother, or daughter applying vermillion will remember the soldier,” Gen. Dwivedi said. “That was the connect that brought the whole nation together.”

The mission also triggered a series of strong diplomatic and strategic measures: freezing of the Indus Waters Treaty, reduction of High Commission staff, withdrawal of defence personnel, declaring certain individuals persona non grata, and revoking visas.

#WATCH | Speaking on Operation, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "...On 23rd, we all sat down. This is the first time that RM (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) said, 'enough is enough'. All three chiefs were very clear that something had to be done. The… pic.twitter.com/aSFRXsS2qn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

But the operation wasn’t just about military might — it was also about controlling the narrative. Gen. Dwivedi stressed the importance of the Narrative Management System. “Victory is always in the mind,” he said. “Strategic messaging influences domestic, adversary, and neutral populations alike.”

Through targeted social media campaigns, sensitive content strategies, and timely messaging, the Army ensured the first public statement — ‘Justice Done’ — reached millions worldwide. The mission’s official logo, created by a lieutenant colonel and an NCO, became a global symbol of the operation’s success.

Narrative Warfare By Pakistan

Gen. Dwivedi emphasised that Operation Sindoor was not just fought on the ground — it was also fought in the minds of people. This is where the Narrative Management System played a critical role. “Victory is always in the mind,” he said. “You can influence domestic, adversary, and even neutral populations through strategic messaging.”

He explained how carefully crafted messages can shape perceptions. As an example, he noted that if you ask a Pakistani whether they won or lost, they might simply point to their chief becoming a field marshal — an achievement they associate with victory. “That’s the kind of psychological space we needed to influence,” he said.

#WATCH | During an address at IIT Madras, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "...If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he'd say my chief has become a field marshal. We must have won only, that's why he's become a field marshal..." (09.08)



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/G81nCSY9dh — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The Army developed a “social sensitivity index,” leveraged platforms like Twitter, and amplified messages from various channels to control the narrative. The very first public message after the operation — ‘Justice Done’ — reached millions globally and received record engagement.

Even the mission’s official logo, designed by a lieutenant colonel and a non-commissioned officer, became a powerful visual symbol. “When we planned the strikes, we also planned the messaging,” Gen. Dwivedi said, underlining that managing perception is as crucial as military precision.