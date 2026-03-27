Undue interference in functioning of minority institutions: Apex Catholic body on FCRA Bill

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI): The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Thursday expressed "grave concern" over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, describing the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha as "dangerous and alarming" in its implications.

In a press statement, the apex body of the Catholic Church in India said the proposed changes, "brought under the pretext of licence renewal", could enable "executive overreach" into constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, raising serious concerns about "undue interference" in the functioning of minority institutions and civil society organisations.

The CBCI objected to provisions that would empower the central government as the licensing authority to deny renewal or cancel licences and, through a newly proposed mechanism, assume control over institutions, funds, properties and assets of NGOs and minority bodies.

"Such measures are unacceptable and raise serious concerns regarding fairness, transparency, and accountability," it said.

The organisation also questioned the "intent" behind introducing the Bill in Parliament, alleging that it was done unilaterally despite protests from opposition MPs. It called for wider consultation and deliberation on issues affecting fundamental rights.

According to the statement, provisions enabling the Centre to take control of foreign funds and assets of organisations upon expiry of their FCRA registration are "undemocratic, unconstitutional and contrary to principles of natural justice".

The CBCI called the amendments an attempt to bring minority institutions under an "excessively stringent regulatory framework", adding that such steps undermine democratic principles.

The Conference urged the government to reconsider the proposed amendments and remove all contentious provisions, and ensure that the constitutional rights and freedoms of all citizens, especially minorities, are fully protected.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, significantly tightens its oversight of foreign-funded organisations, proposing the creation of a powerful new authority to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.

It entails a comprehensive statutory framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a 'designated authority', including provisional and permanent vesting. PTI AO SKY SKY

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