Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNoting rape allegation in complaint not reflected in FIR, Allahabad HC asks top officials to explain

Noting rape allegation in complaint not reflected in FIR, Allahabad HC asks top officials to explain

Prayagraj, Mar 26 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has taken serious note of lapses in the registration of a police case, noting that while the complaint mentioned rape, the FIR did not invoke relevant sections related to i.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Prayagraj, Mar 26 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has taken serious note of lapses in the registration of a police case, noting that while the complaint mentioned rape, the FIR did not invoke relevant sections related to it.

The high court directed senior Uttar Pradesh Police and administrative officials to submit reports explaining the discrepancies and steps taken to address them.

Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari directed the director general of police (DGP), the principal secretary (home), and the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bareilly, to file compliance reports and ensure corrective measures.

The court also asked the DGP and principal secretary (home) to develop a mechanism to sensitise police officials regarding proper FIR registration, and directed the SSP, Bareilly, to take action against erring officials.

The directions were issued in an order dated March 17, with the matter listed for further hearing in the week commencing April 27.

The observations came while hearing a petition filed by Shivam Singh seeking to quash a chargesheet dated April 17, 2024, and a cognisance order dated January 15, 2025 passed by a judicial magistrate in Bareilly.

The case was registered against him under Sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the FIR did not disclose any offence under the invoked sections and claimed that no valid marriage existed between the parties, rendering the allegations vague.

Opposing the plea, the state submitted that the petitioner had established physical relationship with the complainant "on the false promise of marriage and a government job".

After hearing both sides, the court observed that the FIR and the victim's statement prima facie indicated allegations of rape, but no such charge had been invoked, terming it a serious lapse.

The court further noted discrepancies between the written complaint and the FIR, raising concerns about the fairness of the investigation.

Citing the judgment in Ramesh Kumari vs State (NCT of Delhi), the court reiterated that registration of an FIR in cognisable offences is mandatory.

Exercising powers under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court directed authorities to take necessary steps to address the issue. PTI COR RAJ KIS SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi

Published at : 27 Mar 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 27 March 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Noting rape allegation in complaint not reflected in FIR, Allahabad HC asks top officials to explain
Noting rape allegation in complaint not reflected in FIR, Allahabad HC asks top officials to explain
India
Bangladesh envoy calls for amicable resolution of 'sensitive' issues between New Delhi, Dhaka
Bangladesh envoy calls for amicable resolution of 'sensitive' issues between New Delhi, Dhaka
India
Akhilesh takes dig at Pooja Pal's 'Dhurandhar' remark, BJP hits back
Akhilesh takes dig at Pooja Pal's 'Dhurandhar' remark, BJP hits back
India
In veiled dig at US, Beijing says India and China's growth built on hard work, not due to foreign generosity
In veiled dig at US, Beijing says India and China's growth built on hard work, not due to foreign generosity
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Nepal’s Gen Z Wave, Balen Shah’s Rise And India’s Diplomatic Test
Opinion
Embed widget