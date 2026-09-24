Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Bombay student's death sparks protests, professor accused.

Students demand professor's removal; institute faces welfare questions.

Faculty defends professor; some reject caste discrimination claims.

Police, IIT committee launch probes; policy reforms sought.

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's death: Fresh allegations have emerged against IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla following the death of student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, with a former PhD scholar accusing the professor of using disproportionate disciplinary measures and allegedly threatening students with suspension and removal from hostels. Wakode's death has triggered protests at IIT Bombay, with students submitting an 18-point charter of demands that includes action against Doolla, who has been accused by protesters of contributing to an environment of fear and pressure.

The allegations against the professor have not been established, and the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death remain under investigation.

Fresh Claims Against Doolla

Former IIT Bombay PhD student Savarkar spoke to ABP about his experience with Doolla, alleging that the professor had a history of taking harsh disciplinary action against students.

Savarkar said such actions could create fear among students and referred to Wakode's case while discussing the consequences of disciplinary pressure. He said, "Disproportionate actions were taken by prof Doolla for very trivial issues. Professor Doolla allegedly threatened to suspend and throw him out of the hostel. When Doolla was Dean of Student Affairs, he had taken similar actions over minor mistakes and trivial issues.”

The claims have emerged amid allegations by Wakode's family and protesting students concerning the circumstances preceding his death. Students have demanded action against Doolla as part of their 18-point charter, along with measures aimed at improving student safety and support mechanisms at the institute.

Students Demand Action

The protests followed Wakode's death and have raised broader questions about disciplinary procedures, student welfare and mental health at the premier institute.

Among the demands presented to IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare is action against Doolla, who had served as Dean of Student Affairs. Students have also called for the director to meet them directly, hear their concerns and address issues surrounding student safety.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is examining the case, while IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member committee to look into the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death.

ALSO READ: 100-Foot Red Carpet, B-1 Bombers: Trump Offers Rare Airport Welcome To Xi Jinping; Trade Truce Extended

Manoj Jha Seeks Policy

The controversy has also drawn political attention, with RJD leader Manoj Jha calling for clearer policies across higher education institutions to address issues involving student behaviour, sensitivity and prejudice.

On the IIT Bombay student suicide case, Jha said, "I believe that it is essential not only at IIT Bombay but at all higher education institutions to have a clear policy regarding any behaviour based on sensitivity, understanding and prejudice... A final solution must be found otherwise we will only be talking about the number of suicides..."

Wakode's Hosteller Rejects Caste Lens

While protests have alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination, some IIT Bombay students have opposed what they describe as attempts to portray the entire controversy through a caste lens and damage the institute's reputation.

Aviral, identified as Wakode's wingmate and a hosteller, said he had known Sahil since the beginning of their time at IIT Bombay.

He said, "Sahil was very cheerful. He didn't talk to anyone after being caught cheating on the day of the exam. He was with us from day one, and we never encountered any racial abuse. Many things are being heard from outside which are completely based on speculation."

ALSO READ: Delhi Streets Erupt In Protest After Teen's Gangrape By Men Posing As Police In Park

Faculty Defends Professor

Several faculty members have also backed Doolla, arguing that conclusions should not be drawn before the investigation is completed.

Professor Rajkumar Pant, President of the Faculty Forum at IIT Bombay, said the institute was deeply affected by Wakode's death but questioned the public assumptions surrounding the case. Pant said, as per reports: "We are extremely pained and upset at the loss of a young life from our institute. The whole problem, I think, is that before a proper investigation has been completed and before the facts of the matter are out, people have started taking sides and making assumptions. Based on these assumptions, they are making statements and taking positions, which is not fair."



"An investigation will immediately reveal the reality of the situation. My only worry is that if this trial by social media starts happening for everything, how will we be able to function? We are faculty members, professors—our job is to teach and conduct evaluations—and we are simply being penalized for following the institute norms," he added.

Former IIT Bombay Board of Governors chairman Sharad Kumar Saraf and alumnus Deepak Birewar F have also defended Doolla amid demands for his arrest and resignation.

Speaking to ANI, Saraf alleged that the lawyer representing Wakode's parents had political affiliations and claimed the lawyer was "stage managing" developments. He further alleged that the lawyer's involvement was aimed at "destabilising" IIT-Bombay and, in turn, the country's education system.

Those allegations have not been independently established.

Probe Into Death

The allegations and counterclaims come as investigators continue to examine the events preceding Wakode's death.

The institute has faced criticism over its initial communication regarding the circumstances of the student's death and subsequently apologised for the statement.

The 10-member committee constituted by IIT Bombay and the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation are expected to establish the sequence of events and examine the allegations surrounding the case.

For now, claims against Doolla remain allegations, while the institute, sections of its student body and faculty have disputed several aspects of the narrative emerging around Wakode's death.