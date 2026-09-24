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English NewsNewsWorld100-Foot Red Carpet, B-1 Bombers: Trump Offers Rare Airport Welcome To Xi Jinping; Trade Truce Extended

100-Foot Red Carpet, B-1 Bombers: Trump Offers Rare Airport Welcome To Xi Jinping; Trade Truce Extended

Trump welcomes Xi Jinping with a high-profile ceremony as the US and China extend their trade truce, with AI and tariffs topping the talks.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump welcomed Xi, extending tariff truce by two months.
  • Elaborate airport ceremony preceded discussions on trade, AI, Iran.
  • Formal talks to focus on AI competition and ongoing trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a high-profile welcome at the airport on Wednesday as Beijing and Washington sought to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies. Xi's state visit to the United States is centred on a wide range of contentious issues, including trade, artificial intelligence and Iran. While the three-day programme is heavy on ceremonial events, the two sides have already reached an early understanding on extending their existing trade truce. Washington confirmed that the tariff truce with Beijing would be extended by two months, pushing back a deadline that had been scheduled for November.

Xi Gets Red Carpet

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, after the Chinese leader arrived at Joint Base Andrews, the US military facility near Washington. Trump, dressed in a long coat and gloves, stood beside Xi on the tarmac as a military band played the national anthems of both countries, as per reports.

The formal arrival ceremony featured a 100-foot red carpet, a 21-gun artillery salute, an honor guard, and service members presenting the national flags of both countries.

The ceremonial welcome included an aerial display that caught attention when two B-1 bombers flew overhead. Trump appeared startled by the noise and briefly winced, while Xi maintained a composed expression. Six F-22 and six F-16 fighter jets were also positioned on the tarmac as Xi's motorcade arrived.

The airport reception was notably different from Trump's own arrival in Beijing in May, when he did not receive a comparable welcome. Trump acknowledged the difference when asked about reciprocity.

Limited Breakthroughs Expected

Despite the elaborate ceremonies, expectations for major policy breakthroughs remain limited. Xi's delegation included senior Chinese official Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Chinese state media. However, two sources cited by AFP said the delegation did not include Chinese corporate executives.

The absence contrasts with a White House state banquet scheduled for Thursday, which is expected to include senior American technology executives, including leaders of major artificial intelligence companies.

Xi's visit is scheduled to conclude on Friday morning. The programme includes a tea meeting involving Trump, Melania, Xi and Peng, followed by a visit to the National Archives to view the Declaration of Independence.

AI Talks In Focus

Artificial intelligence will be among the major issues discussed when Trump and Xi hold formal talks on Thursday.

The two countries are competing for leadership in AI, while technology executives and others have raised concerns about the potential risks associated with rapidly advancing systems. Despite those concerns, a formal agreement on AI oversight is not widely expected from the meeting.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held discussions on Sunday that included the possibility of establishing a dedicated communication channel for AI-related matters.

The two officials met again on Wednesday ahead of Xi's arrival. Bessent described the discussions as "substantive".

Trade Truce Extended

Trade tensions are expected to remain a central issue during the leaders' talks. Washington and Beijing have been operating under a tariff truce agreed after Trump and Xi met in South Korea the previous year. The latest move to extend the arrangement by two months gives both sides additional time to negotiate while postponing the November deadline.

Jonathan Czin of the Brookings Institution told AFP that major breakthroughs were unlikely but said, "I think there will be some extension of the gentleman's agreement."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States?

President Xi Jinping's visit aims to ease tensions between the two largest economies. Discussions will focus on contentious issues including trade, artificial intelligence, and Iran.

What significant agreement was reached early in President Xi's visit?

The US and China agreed to extend their existing trade truce by two months. This pushes back the previous November deadline, allowing for more negotiation time.

How was Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted upon his arrival in the US?

President Xi received a high-profile, red-carpet welcome at Joint Base Andrews. The greeting included a military band, an aerial display, and F-22 and F-16 fighter jets on the tarmac.

What is a primary focus of discussions between Trump and Xi during the visit?

Artificial intelligence is a major topic, as both countries compete for leadership in this field. Officials also discussed establishing a communication channel for AI-related matters.

Are major policy breakthroughs anticipated during President Xi's state visit?

Despite elaborate ceremonies, expectations for major policy breakthroughs remain limited. Experts suggest an extension of the

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Xi Meeting Trump Xi Jinping Meeting US China Trade Truce
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