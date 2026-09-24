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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Streets Erupt In Protest After Teen's Gangrape By Men Posing As Police In Park

Delhi Streets Erupt In Protest After Teen's Gangrape By Men Posing As Police In Park

Delhi students protest after a 17-year-old allegedly suffered gang rape at a park by men posing as policemen, renewing concerns over women's safety.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi girl, 17, gang-raped by fake police officers.
  • Hundreds of students protested demanding women's safety in Delhi.
  • Police arrested three accused; one shot, others questioned.

Hundreds of students took to the streets in Delhi on Wednesday demanding greater safety for women, two days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a park by men who posed as police officers. The alleged assault took place at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple on Monday evening. According to police, the teenager from Faridabad had visited Kalkaji Temple with a male friend before the two entered the park.

Police said three men approached the pair and identified themselves as policemen. The men allegedly accused the two of being minors and "doing wrong" before threatening to register a case against them. The teenager was then allegedly separated from her friend and taken to an isolated area of the park, where police said she was raped by the three men.

Protesters Take Streets

Students gathered near the alleged crime scene on Wednesday, with large numbers of women participating in the protest. Many protesters wore masks and carried placards demanding greater safety and accountability. Slogans included calls for women to have the freedom to travel and move around the city at night without fear.

One placard read, "Our body is our own."

The demonstrations followed growing concerns over women's safety in the capital after the alleged assault.

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Police Detain Protesters

A protester told IANS, ''We came here to protest peacefully and sit here, but the police detained us. There are also four or five young girls with me. All of them are students, and we have been detained by the police..''

Another protester said, "We have come from Youth Stand for Society, and we are demanding that everyone raise their voice against the insecurity spreading for women in Delhi. Otherwise, the way atrocities are happening, they will continue. 5-year-old girls, they should be ashamed..''

The protesting women shouted "Azaadi, azaadi, azaadi, azaadi.." slogans.

Accused Under Probe

Delhi Police said the three accused, identified as Asif, Hemant and his younger brother Mukesh, were arrested following an hours-long search operation on Tuesday.

However, an earlier account cited by senior police officer Vijay Kumar said one suspect had been shot and apprehended, while two brothers were being questioned in connection with the case.

The father of the two brothers being questioned reportedly told local media that his sons had been falsely implicated.

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The allegations against the accused are being investigated, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting of one suspect were not immediately clear from the available accounts.

College Cancels Classes

The alleged attack occurred around 2 km from Lady Shri Ram College, a prominent women's college in Delhi. The institution suspended classes on Tuesday after one of the suspects was shot near the college grounds, triggering panic among students.

An unnamed college official said classes were suspended around midday after students became concerned following the shooting.

LSR Principal Kanika K Ahuja also confirmed that classes were cancelled after the college administration learnt about the incident. She said the "safety, security, and well-being" of students remained the institution's top priority.

Safety Concerns Resurface

The protests have once again brought attention to concerns surrounding violence against women in India. Government data from the National Crime Records Bureau has previously recorded more than 80 rape cases being reported to police across the country each day, highlighting the scale of sexual violence.

The Delhi incident has prompted students to demand stronger measures to ensure women's safety in public spaces and greater accountability in cases involving sexual violence.

The investigation into the alleged assault and the circumstances surrounding the arrests remains underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the student protests in Delhi?

Students protested demanding greater safety for women after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a park. Many women participated, carrying placards and calling for freedom to travel without fear.

Where did the alleged assault take place?

The alleged assault took place at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple in Delhi. The victim had visited the temple with a male friend before entering the park.

Who are the individuals accused in the alleged gang-rape?

Delhi Police identified and arrested three accused as Asif, Hemant, and his younger brother Mukesh. An earlier account mentioned one suspect shot and apprehended, and two brothers being questioned.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Gang Rape Case Delhi Student Protest
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