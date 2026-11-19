New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI): The CISF on Wednesday said it foiled a forced entry attempt by a man at the hyper-sensitive Delhi Airport.

The central paramilitary force posted an undated 25-second video on X showing a man forcing his way into Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.

The video shows the security personnel stopping the man at the entry gate and holding onto him as the intruder pushes him to forcibly enter the terminal.

An armed CISF jawan joins his colleague in apprehending the man who has moved a few metres inside the terminal.

"With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach," the CISF said.

Passengers gain access to the terminal after CISF security personnel verify a valid travel document and ID; airport staff must also produce their ID for entry.

The IGI is categorised as a hyper-sensitive facility with thousands of domestic and international passengers entering and exiting through it every day. The CISF provides it with armed counter-terrorist security cover. PTI NES

PRK

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