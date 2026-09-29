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English NewsNewsIndiaIGL pipeline leak triggers fire in Greater Noida, none hurt

IGL pipeline leak triggers fire in Greater Noida, none hurt

Noida, Sep 28 (PTI): A fire broke out in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park-3 area on Monday evening after a leak in an IGL gas pipeline, triggering panic among residents as towering flames were seen in the area, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Noida, Sep 28 (PTI): A fire broke out in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park-3 area on Monday evening after a leak in an IGL gas pipeline, triggering panic among residents as towering flames were seen in the area, police said.

The incident was reported near ISAB School on Pusta Road, behind Sharda University, they said, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the development authority was carrying out excavation work in the area around 7.30 pm when the underground IGL gas pipeline was damaged, Knowledge Park Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

Gas began leaking from the damaged pipeline and soon caught fire, resulting in high flames and panic in the surrounding area.

After receiving information about the fire, police and fire department teams rushed to the spot. Four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, police said.

As a precautionary measure, the IGL gas supply was shut down, following which the fire was brought under control. A technical team from IGL also reached the spot and started repair work on the damaged pipeline, they said.

"No one was injured in the incident. There was no loss of life. The gas supply was restored after the pipeline was repaired," Kumar said.

A detailed investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS KSI

KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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