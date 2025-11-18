Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIAF And French Air Force Start Coordinated Missions Under Exercise Garuda-25

IAF And French Air Force Start Coordinated Missions Under Exercise Garuda-25

Exercise Garuda-25 begins in France as the Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force launch joint air combat missions, strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mont de Marsan [France], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the beginning of Exercise Garuda-25, a bilateral air exercise with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), marking another step in the growing defence partnership between the two nations.

IAF wrote on Monday on X, "#ExerciseGaruda25 takes off. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies, commencing coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air exercise. The engagement reinforces strong interoperability and deep defence cooperation between the two Air Forces.-- said the Indian Air Force."

The 8th edition of Exercise Garuda is being held at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16 to 27, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence in an official statement.

The airlift support provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters

According to the ministry, the exercise features the IAF's Su-30MKI fighters operating alongside French multirole aircraft in complex simulated air combat scenarios.

The missions focus on air-to-air engagements, air defence operations, and coordinated strike missions. This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF.

Exercise Garuda 25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces.

Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign Air Forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, the statement added.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, sharing a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) that encompasses all aspects of bilateral cooperation, with a strategic component. Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon a strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of the strategic cooperation between India and France, which now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
