Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHeatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C

Heatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C

A severe heatwave gripped parts of India on April 19, with temperatures crossing 45°C in Vidarbha and exceeding 43°C across several northern regions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 08:13 PM (IST)

A severe heatwave gripped large parts of India on April 19, with temperatures soaring well beyond seasonal norms across central and northern regions. Several areas in Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh recorded maximum temperatures above 43°C, intensifying concerns over prolonged extreme weather. Akola and Wardha emerged as the hottest locations, both touching 45°C, while cities such as Varanasi and Nagpur also reported temperatures exceeding 44°C. The widespread surge highlights escalating heatwave conditions across key regions.

Hottest Locations Recorded

  • Akola: 45°C
  • Wardha: 45°C
  • Prayagraj: 44.6°C
  • Rajnandgaon: 44.5°C
  • Nagpur: 44.4°C
  • Nowgong: 44.3°C
  • Varanasi: 44.2°C
  • Amravati: 44.2°C
  • Anantapur: 44.1°C
  • Mana: 44.0°C

Heatwave Intensifies Across Regions

  • Daltonganj: 43.9°C
  • Mandla: 43.9°C
  • Sultanpur: 43.8°C
  • Ratlam: 43.8°C
  • Adilabad: 43.8°C
  • Banda: 43.6°C
  • Agra: 43.6°C
  • Jhansi: 43.6°C
  • Durg: 43.6°C
  • Gondia: 43.5°C

The persistent rise in temperatures across multiple states underlines the severity of the ongoing heatwave, with authorities closely monitoring conditions amid concerns of further escalation.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
MeT Heatwave Hottest Day India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Heatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C
Heatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C
India
AIMIM's Waris Pathan Attacks PM Modi Over Women’s Quota Bill Timing
AIMIM's Waris Pathan Attacks PM Modi Over Women’s Quota Bill Timing
India
Opposition Planning To Move Fresh Notice To Oust CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Report
Opposition Planning To Move Fresh Notice To Oust CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Report
India
PM Modi expresses grief at death of ex-RS MP Balbir Punj
PM Modi expresses grief at death of ex-RS MP Balbir Punj
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget