Heatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C

A severe heatwave gripped large parts of India on April 19, with temperatures soaring well beyond seasonal norms across central and northern regions. Several areas in Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh recorded maximum temperatures above 43°C, intensifying concerns over prolonged extreme weather. Akola and Wardha emerged as the hottest locations, both touching 45°C, while cities such as Varanasi and Nagpur also reported temperatures exceeding 44°C. The widespread surge highlights escalating heatwave conditions across key regions.

Hottest Locations Recorded

Akola: 45°C

Wardha: 45°C

Prayagraj: 44.6°C

Rajnandgaon: 44.5°C

Nagpur: 44.4°C

Nowgong: 44.3°C

Varanasi: 44.2°C

Amravati: 44.2°C

Anantapur: 44.1°C

Mana: 44.0°C

Heatwave Intensifies Across Regions

Daltonganj: 43.9°C

Mandla: 43.9°C

Sultanpur: 43.8°C

Ratlam: 43.8°C

Adilabad: 43.8°C

Banda: 43.6°C

Agra: 43.6°C

Jhansi: 43.6°C

Durg: 43.6°C

Gondia: 43.5°C

The persistent rise in temperatures across multiple states underlines the severity of the ongoing heatwave, with authorities closely monitoring conditions amid concerns of further escalation.

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