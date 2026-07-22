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English NewsNewsIndiaHarjit Singh Grewal assumes charge as NCM chairman

Harjit Singh Grewal assumes charge as NCM chairman

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI): Harjit Singh Grewal assumed office as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities on Tuesday, with the Ministry of Minority Affairs asserting that the appointment marks the beginning of a renewed commitment towards promoting welfare, inclusion and socio-economic development of minoritie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI): Harjit Singh Grewal assumed office as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities on Tuesday, with the Ministry of Minority Affairs asserting that the appointment marks the beginning of a renewed commitment towards promoting welfare, inclusion and socio-economic development of minorities.

With extensive experience in public life and organisational leadership, he has been actively involved in promoting social harmony, public welfare, and inclusive development, the ministry said in a statement.

S Munawari Begum had assumed office as the Vice Chairperson of the Commission on Monday.

Begum is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the Commission's mandate of protecting minority rights, promoting equal opportunities, and strengthening inclusive governance, the statement said.

Grewal, on his arrival at the Commission, was welcomed by Dr Atya Nand, Joint Secretary, NCM and other senior officers.

The Commission also welcomed Glenn Souza Ticlo, who assumed office as a Member representing the Christian community.

A distinguished public representative, Ticlo served two consecutive terms as a Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Aldona constituency between 2012 and 2022.

Berjis Desai joined the NCM on 10th March, 2026 as the Member representing the Parsi community.

A respected public figure and renowned writer, Desai has also earned recognition as an esteemed High Court advocate.

With the induction of the chairman, vice chairperson, and members representing diverse minority communities, the Commission is poised to further strengthen its efforts towards ensuring justice, equality, empowerment, and inclusive development, the statement said. PTI ASK APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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