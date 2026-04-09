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HomeNewsIndiaFlight Ticket Rules For Kids: Age Limit, Infant Travel Policy & ID Requirements Explained

Flight Ticket Rules For Kids: Age Limit, Infant Travel Policy & ID Requirements Explained

Flying with kids? Know when a ticket is required, age limits for infants, and the key documents parents must carry to avoid issues at the airport.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 06:47 PM (IST)

A growing number of families planning air travel are often unsure about ticket rules for infants and children. Airlines follow strict age-based classifications, which determine whether a separate ticket is required and what documents must be carried. From infants travelling on a parent’s lap to older children needing full tickets, understanding these rules is essential to avoid last-minute issues at the airport and ensure a smooth journey.

Infant Ticket Rules

Children aged between seven days and under two years are classified as infants by most airlines. These infants do not require a separate seat and can travel on the lap of an accompanying adult. However, this does not always mean completely free travel, as airlines may charge a nominal fee or applicable taxes.

Airlines also impose certain safety conditions. Only one infant is allowed per adult, and the baby must remain seated on the adult’s lap during take-off and landing.

Importantly, valid age proof is mandatory. Documents such as a birth certificate, vaccination record or passport must be presented at check-in. Failure to provide these can result in the infant being charged a full fare ticket, subject to seat availability.

When Full Ticket Applies

Once a child turns two years old, airlines require a separate seat to be booked. Children between two and 12 years fall under the ‘child’ category and are usually eligible for discounted fares, depending on the airline.

After the age of 12, passengers are treated as adults and must pay the full ticket price. In some cases, airlines offer assistance services for minors travelling alone, ensuring their safety during the journey.

Airlines may also provide additional facilities for infants, such as bassinets or special seat belts, although these are subject to availability and must often be requested in advance.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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