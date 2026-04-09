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HomeNewsLive Cartridges, Fake Currency Found At Aligarh Muslim University Hostel

Live Cartridges, Fake Currency Found At Aligarh Muslim University Hostel

Police found .32 bore pistol bullets, four 12-bore cartridges, fake currency notes, eight mobile phones, and empty magazine covers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

Police On Thursday recovered suspicious items, including live ammunition and suspected counterfeit currency, from a hostel room at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Acting on a tip-off received a day earlier, officials raided a room in Sir Ziauddin Hall on Wednesday. During the search, they found .32 bore pistol bullets, four 12-bore cartridges, fake currency notes, eight mobile phones, and empty magazine covers.

AMU Room Was Illegally Occupied

According to AMU Proctor Naved Khan, the room had been illegally occupied by an individual identified as Shevaaz, who allegedly evicted the rightful occupants and had been staying there for several months. Police have questioned one of the authorised residents to understand how the accused gained access to the room.

Preliminary findings suggest that Shevaaz had taken admission to the university as a non-resident student.

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The recovery is linked to an ongoing investigation into a firing incident reported in Aligarh’s Civil Lines area on April 6. Police had earlier detained three suspects in connection with that case, and during questioning, Shevaaz’s name emerged, leading authorities to the hostel room.

Further investigation is currently underway.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Aligarh Muslim University Amu AMU News
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