Live Cartridges, Fake Currency Found At Aligarh Muslim University Hostel

Police On Thursday recovered suspicious items, including live ammunition and suspected counterfeit currency, from a hostel room at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Acting on a tip-off received a day earlier, officials raided a room in Sir Ziauddin Hall on Wednesday. During the search, they found .32 bore pistol bullets, four 12-bore cartridges, fake currency notes, eight mobile phones, and empty magazine covers.

AMU Room Was Illegally Occupied

According to AMU Proctor Naved Khan, the room had been illegally occupied by an individual identified as Shevaaz, who allegedly evicted the rightful occupants and had been staying there for several months. Police have questioned one of the authorised residents to understand how the accused gained access to the room.

Preliminary findings suggest that Shevaaz had taken admission to the university as a non-resident student.

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The recovery is linked to an ongoing investigation into a firing incident reported in Aligarh’s Civil Lines area on April 6. Police had earlier detained three suspects in connection with that case, and during questioning, Shevaaz’s name emerged, leading authorities to the hostel room.

Further investigation is currently underway.