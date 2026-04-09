Pakistan Praises Its Role in Iran Conflict, Seeks Nobel Peace Prize

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A conditional ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran was announced on Wednesday, prompting competing claims over who deserves credit for de-escalation. In Pakistan, sections of the media and some institutions have gone as far as to suggest the country should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. The demand has sparked criticism, with many observers calling it exaggerated and politically motivated, especially amid conflicting accounts about who actually influenced the truce.

Nobel Claim Row

In Pakistan, the ceasefire announcement by Donald Trump, in which he mentioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, has been widely amplified by the country’s media. This has fuelled a narrative crediting Islamabad with a decisive mediating role in preventing further escalation.

Several outlets have portrayed Pakistan as a key diplomatic bridge, with calls emerging for Sharif and Munir to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The claims have been echoed by business bodies such as the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which publicly praised the leadership for its supposed role in securing the ceasefire.

A retired Pakistani military officer, Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri, wrote in an article that Pakistan helped avert a major war by facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. He argued that Islamabad contributed to stabilising global energy markets and consistently pushed for diplomacy over military confrontation.

Credit Dispute

However, multiple reports challenge Pakistan’s claims, suggesting its role may have been limited or aligned with broader US direction. Critics argue that the country’s leadership has been overstating its involvement, with some even describing it as a strategic narrative aimed at boosting international standing.

More significantly, evidence points to China playing a central role in persuading Iran to agree to the ceasefire. Trump himself acknowledged Beijing’s involvement, stating that China had likely convinced Tehran to come to the negotiating table.

Further reports, including those citing Iranian officials, indicate that China used its diplomatic and economic leverage to pressure Iran into accepting the truce. This has cast doubt on Pakistan’s claims of primary mediation, highlighting a more complex geopolitical effort behind the ceasefire.