Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar To Win Baramati Seat As Congress Candidate Withdraws

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Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is set to secure an unopposed victory in the Baramati bypoll after the Congress formally withdrew from the race.

The decision by the Congress has effectively cleared the field for Sunetra Pawar in the politically significant Baramati constituency, a stronghold long associated with the Pawar family. With no major opposition candidate in contention, her election is now seen as a certainty, marking a key political moment in the state.

Baramati -- A Battleground Of Prestige

Baramati has traditionally been a battleground of prestige within Maharashtra politics, and the unopposed win is expected to further strengthen Ajit Pawar’s hold in the region. Political observers say the move could reflect shifting strategies within opposition parties, as well as evolving alliances ahead of future electoral contests.

The development also comes at a time when Ajit Pawar has been in the news for other reasons, including reports related to an aircraft incident involving him. While no major injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control, the episode briefly drew attention before the focus returned to the political developments in Baramati.

With the bypoll now largely uncontested, attention is likely to shift towards the implications of this outcome for Maharashtra’s political landscape. Analysts believe that Sunetra Pawar’s entry into electoral politics could further consolidate the Pawar family’s influence, particularly in western Maharashtra.

The Baramati bypoll, which initially promised to be closely watched, has now turned into a symbolic victory, underlining the continued dominance of the Pawar camp in its traditional bastion.