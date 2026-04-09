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HomeCitiesMaharashtra: Sunetra Pawar To Win Baramati Seat As Congress Candidate Withdraws

Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar To Win Baramati Seat As Congress Candidate Withdraws

The Baramati bypoll, which initially promised to be closely watched, has now turned into a symbolic victory.

By : Vaibhav Parab | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is set to secure an unopposed victory in the Baramati bypoll after the Congress formally withdrew from the race.

The decision by the Congress has effectively cleared the field for Sunetra Pawar in the politically significant Baramati constituency, a stronghold long associated with the Pawar family. With no major opposition candidate in contention, her election is now seen as a certainty, marking a key political moment in the state.

Baramati -- A Battleground Of Prestige

Baramati has traditionally been a battleground of prestige within Maharashtra politics, and the unopposed win is expected to further strengthen Ajit Pawar’s hold in the region. Political observers say the move could reflect shifting strategies within opposition parties, as well as evolving alliances ahead of future electoral contests.

The development also comes at a time when Ajit Pawar has been in the news for other reasons, including reports related to an aircraft incident involving him. While no major injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control, the episode briefly drew attention before the focus returned to the political developments in Baramati.

With the bypoll now largely uncontested, attention is likely to shift towards the implications of this outcome for Maharashtra’s political landscape. Analysts believe that Sunetra Pawar’s entry into electoral politics could further consolidate the Pawar family’s influence, particularly in western Maharashtra.

The Baramati bypoll, which initially promised to be closely watched, has now turned into a symbolic victory, underlining the continued dominance of the Pawar camp in its traditional bastion.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sunetra Pawar expected to win the Baramati bypoll unopposed?

The Congress party formally withdrew from the race, leaving no major opposition candidate to contest against her. This decision clears the field for Sunetra Pawar.

What is the significance of the Baramati constituency?

Baramati is a politically significant constituency and a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family. An unopposed win here is expected to further strengthen Ajit Pawar's hold in the region.

What are the potential implications of Sunetra Pawar's unopposed victory?

Her entry into electoral politics could further consolidate the Pawar family's influence, particularly in western Maharashtra. The outcome is seen as a symbolic victory for the Pawar camp.

Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Sunetra Pawar Maharashtra' Baramati Bypolls
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