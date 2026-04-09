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HomeNewsIndiaNo Passport, No Boarding Pass? IndiGo Tests Contactless Global Travel System At Bengaluru Airport

No Passport, No Boarding Pass? IndiGo Tests Contactless Global Travel System At Bengaluru Airport

IndiGo, Digi Yatra and IATA test biometric-based contactless international travel at Bengaluru airport, eliminating need for documents at checkpoints.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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IndiGo biometric travel from Bengaluru: Air travel may soon feel less like paperwork and more like a walk-through, as IndiGo and its partners test a system that lets your face do the talking. The vision is moving closer to reality as IndiGo, in collaboration with Digi Yatra, Kempegowda International Airport and International Air Transport Association, has successfully completed technical trials of a fully contactless international travel system in Bengaluru.

The pilot project tested a digital journey where passengers could move through the airport using only biometric identification, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in India for international travel.

India Trials Seamless Biometric Travel

The trial covered the entire passenger journey—from ticket booking to boarding—using facial recognition technology linked to a secure digital identity. Instead of repeatedly presenting physical documents, travellers were verified at each checkpoint automatically, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

This included access to terminal entry, security clearance, and boarding gates, significantly reducing the need for manual checks. The system integrates airline platforms with airport infrastructure, allowing passenger data to be shared seamlessly without repeated uploads.

Privacy-Focused Digital Identity

At the heart of the initiative is a privacy-centric framework known as Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI). This model ensures that passengers retain control over their personal data, sharing it only when required for verification.

The system stores identity information securely and enables instant authentication across platforms, minimising data exposure while maintaining efficiency. Authorities emphasised that biometric data is used strictly for authentication and is deleted within hours after flight completion.

Building On Digi Yatra Expansion

The project builds on India’s existing Digi Yatra system, which is already used for domestic air travel. The latest trial extends the concept to international journeys, aligning with global efforts to standardise contactless travel.

The initiative is part of IATA’s broader push to enable seamless movement across international airports using a unified digital identity, potentially transforming how passengers travel worldwide.

Faster, Smoother Airport Experience

For high-traffic hubs like Bengaluru, the technology could significantly reduce queues and waiting times, improving overall passenger experience. It also allows airport staff to focus on critical operations rather than routine document verification.

Officials believe such innovations will play a key role in handling growing passenger volumes while making air travel more efficient and less stressful. If scaled successfully, the system could redefine airport processes, bringing India closer to a future of fully contactless global travel.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new contactless travel system tested in Bengaluru?

It's a pilot project for international travel using biometric identification for seamless verification from booking to boarding, reducing the need for physical documents.

How does the biometric system work for passengers?

Facial recognition is used to link your digital identity, verifying you automatically at checkpoints like terminal entry, security, and boarding gates.

Is my personal data secure with this new system?

Yes, it uses a privacy-centric Self-Sovereign Identity model, giving you control over your data. Biometric data is deleted within hours after your flight.

What is the benefit of this contactless travel system?

It aims to significantly reduce queues and waiting times, improve passenger experience, and make air travel more efficient and less stressful.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Airport IndiGo Biometric Travel Digi Yatra International
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