Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IndiGo biometric travel from Bengaluru: Air travel may soon feel less like paperwork and more like a walk-through, as IndiGo and its partners test a system that lets your face do the talking. The vision is moving closer to reality as IndiGo, in collaboration with Digi Yatra, Kempegowda International Airport and International Air Transport Association, has successfully completed technical trials of a fully contactless international travel system in Bengaluru.

The pilot project tested a digital journey where passengers could move through the airport using only biometric identification, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in India for international travel.

India Trials Seamless Biometric Travel

The trial covered the entire passenger journey—from ticket booking to boarding—using facial recognition technology linked to a secure digital identity. Instead of repeatedly presenting physical documents, travellers were verified at each checkpoint automatically, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

This included access to terminal entry, security clearance, and boarding gates, significantly reducing the need for manual checks. The system integrates airline platforms with airport infrastructure, allowing passenger data to be shared seamlessly without repeated uploads.

Privacy-Focused Digital Identity

At the heart of the initiative is a privacy-centric framework known as Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI). This model ensures that passengers retain control over their personal data, sharing it only when required for verification.

The system stores identity information securely and enables instant authentication across platforms, minimising data exposure while maintaining efficiency. Authorities emphasised that biometric data is used strictly for authentication and is deleted within hours after flight completion.

Building On Digi Yatra Expansion

The project builds on India’s existing Digi Yatra system, which is already used for domestic air travel. The latest trial extends the concept to international journeys, aligning with global efforts to standardise contactless travel.

The initiative is part of IATA’s broader push to enable seamless movement across international airports using a unified digital identity, potentially transforming how passengers travel worldwide.

Faster, Smoother Airport Experience

For high-traffic hubs like Bengaluru, the technology could significantly reduce queues and waiting times, improving overall passenger experience. It also allows airport staff to focus on critical operations rather than routine document verification.

Officials believe such innovations will play a key role in handling growing passenger volumes while making air travel more efficient and less stressful. If scaled successfully, the system could redefine airport processes, bringing India closer to a future of fully contactless global travel.