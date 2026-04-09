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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of intimidating Hindus and fostering an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal, as campaigning intensifies ahead of the state elections.

Addressing a public rally in Asansol, Modi alleged that the TMC was resorting to tactics similar to those seen in the past, claiming that “Hindus are being threatened in the name of a specific community.” He said the people of Bengal want security for their land, faith, livelihoods and future, calling the upcoming April 23 polling date a decisive moment for the state.

‘Women Unsafe, TMC Backs Wrongdoers’

The Prime Minister also criticised the TMC over women’s safety, referring to incidents such as those linked to RG Kar Medical College and Sandeshkhali. He alleged that the ruling party “openly stands in support of rapists” and claimed that women in the state feel increasingly insecure.

He further said Bengal was witnessing a rise in acid attack cases and asserted that the BJP remained committed to safeguarding women’s rights.

PM Promises Change After May 4

Continuing his attack, Modi accused the TMC of “weaponising fear” over the past 15 years and drawing parallels with the earlier Left Front rule. He said voters had previously rejected such politics and would do so again.

Referring to recent tensions in Malda, the Prime Minister criticised alleged remarks against security forces, including the CRPF, and said the people of Bengal would respond decisively.

“The true rule of law in Bengal will commence after the 4th of May,” he said, adding that acts of “hooliganism and lawlessness” would be dealt with firmly.

Development Pitch: Industry, Rail and Healthcare in Focus

Alongside his political attack, Modi highlighted development initiatives undertaken by the Centre in the region. He pointed to the expansion of the ESI Hospital and said Asansol and Durgapur have the potential to grow into major urban hubs.

He also cited investments exceeding ₹45,000 crore in steel plant expansion, the commissioning of the Durgapur-Haldia gas pipeline section, and improvements in rail connectivity, including the launch of the Asansol-Bokaro train service.

The Prime Minister added that the region has received Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, while Andal Railway Station is being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. A Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal has also been set up in the Asansol Division, he noted.

‘Time to Reject Past Parties’: BJP Seeks Mandate

Framing the election as a decisive choice, Modi said Bengal had previously trusted multiple parties, from Congress to the Left and the TMC, but alleged that each had failed the people.

“This election is about freeing Bengal from the grip of mafia rule,” he said, asserting that only a BJP-led NDA government could deliver on that promise.