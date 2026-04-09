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HomeNewsIndiaSasmit Patra Quits As Leader Of BJD Parliamentary Party In Rajya Sabha

Sasmit Patra Quits As Leader Of BJD Parliamentary Party In Rajya Sabha

Sasmit Patra resigned as leader of the BJD parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik accepted the resignation.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday accepted the resignation of MP Sasmit Patra as leader of the BJD parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha.
 


 Sasmit Patra's resignation comes after Dutteshwar Hota, who has the support of BJD, Congress and CPI(M), was defeated in the Rajya Sabha elections amid cross-voting.
 


 The party had suspended its six MLAs for "anti-party activities, including cross-voting" in the Rajya Sabha elections.
 


 A BJD release said that the party's Disciplinary Committee examined the replies of the MLA to the showcause notice issued to them. It said the six MLAs had violated "the core principle" of the BJD Constitution.
 


 The suspended MLAs included Chakramani Kanhar of Baliguda, Naba Kishore Mallick of Jayadev, Souvic Biswal of Choudwar-Cuttack, Subasini Jena of Basta, Ramakanta Bhoi of Tirtol, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy of Banki.
 


 The BJP won two seats from Odisha in the Rajya Sabha polls, while an independent candidate, Dilip Ray, supported by the party, was also elected. BJD candidate Santrup Mishra was elected while Dutteshwar Hota, who has the support of BJD, Congress and CPI(M), was defeated.
 


 BJD leaders had accused the BJP of indulging in "horse trading".
 


 Meanwhile, on March 29, Sasmit Patra resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT in protest against remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against former Odisha Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik.
 


 In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Patra wrote, "In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about the late Shri. Biju Patnaik ji, as he did today in a public statement."
 


 Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party also witnessed an ugly tussle among leaders after the party appointed Ashok Kumar Mittal as the Deputy Leader of AAP in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sasmit Patra resign as leader of the BJD parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha?

Sasmit Patra resigned following the defeat of Dutteshwar Hota in the Rajya Sabha elections due to cross-voting. He had previously also resigned from a parliamentary committee in protest.

Which party won seats in the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha?

The BJP won two seats, and an independent candidate supported by the BJP was also elected. BJD candidate Santrup Mishra was elected, while BJD-supported Dutteshwar Hota was defeated.

Why did the BJD suspend six of its MLAs?

The BJD suspended six MLAs for anti-party activities, specifically for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, which violated the party's constitution.

What was the reason for Sasmit Patra's earlier resignation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee?

Sasmit Patra resigned from the committee in protest against disrespectful remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about late Biju Patnaik.

Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJD Naveen Patnaik Sasmit Patra Odisha
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