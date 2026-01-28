First Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke

First visuals have surfaced on social media from the site where Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in Baramati. It is reported that six people, including the minister, were travelling on the plane. They were going to Baramati from Mumbai.

The crash occurred during the plane's landing. According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar’s condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.