Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFirst Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke

First Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke

According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

First visuals have surfaced on social media from the site where Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in Baramati. It is reported that six people, including the minister, were travelling on the plane. They were going to Baramati from Mumbai.

The crash occurred during the plane's landing. According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar’s condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Video Baramati Plane Crash Visuals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details
Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
News
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget