Ajit Pawar & The Pawar Family: Inside Maharashtra’s Most Influential Political Dynasty

Ajit Pawar Deputy CM Maharashtra Death: Maharashtra was left in shock after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday, a tragedy that has also refocused attention on the formidable political legacy of the Pawar family. For decades, the Pawar name has been inseparable from Maharashtra’s cooperative movement, rural politics and shifting power equations in Mumbai and Delhi. At the centre of that legacy stood Ajit Pawar—known widely as “Dada”—a leader shaped by family inheritance as much as by personal ambition.

While Ajit Pawar carved his own political identity through assertive decision-making and dramatic realignments, his rise cannot be understood without tracing the Pawar family tree and his complex relationship with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, the patriarch of the clan.

The Pawar Family Roots: Cooperatives, Agriculture and Baramati

The Pawar family’s political influence originates in Baramati, a region that has long served as the epicentre of cooperative institutions and agrarian politics in western Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara, Ahmednagar district, into a family grounded in both rural life and public engagement. His grandparents, Govindrao Pawar and Sharda Pawar, were closely associated with farming and cooperative trading in Baramati. Govindrao Pawar’s involvement in cooperative institutions laid the foundation for the family’s enduring influence, while Sharda Pawar managed agricultural responsibilities, reinforcing strong grassroots connections.

This blend of cooperative economics and rural leadership became the backbone of the Pawar family’s political strength, long before electoral victories followed.

Ajit Pawar’s Immediate Family

Ajit Pawar’s father, Anantrao Pawar, worked with legendary filmmaker V Shantaram at Rajkamal Studios in Bombay, exposing the family to urban professional life while maintaining deep rural ties. Anantrao was the elder brother of Sharad Pawar, linking Ajit directly to one of India’s most influential political figures.

Ajit had two siblings. His elder brother, Shriniwas Pawar, pursued business interests rather than active politics. His sister, Vijaya Patil, worked in the media before her death in 2017. Despite differing professional paths, the family remained closely knit, with Ajit emerging as the most politically visible member of his generation.

Sharad Pawar: Uncle, Mentor and Power Centre

Ajit Pawar’s political life is inseparable from his relationship with Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar—four-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, former Union Minister, and founder of the Nationalist Congress Party—was the undisputed patriarch of the Pawar family and one of India’s most seasoned political strategists.

Growing up, Ajit Pawar watched his uncle navigate state and national politics, building coalitions, managing crises, and consolidating power. His entry into public life was heavily influenced by Sharad Pawar’s stature, networks, and political acumen.

Ajit’s first major electoral success came in 1991, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati. However, he vacated the seat within six months after Sharad Pawar joined the Narasimha Rao government as Defence Minister. This episode underscored the family-first political strategy that would define the Pawars for years.

Ajit then moved decisively into state politics, winning the Baramati Assembly seat—a constituency long regarded as the Pawar family bastion. Under Sharad Pawar’s leadership, Ajit was inducted as Minister of State and gradually entrusted with greater responsibilities.

From Loyal Nephew To Independent Power Broker

The formation of the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999 marked a turning point for both Sharad and Ajit Pawar. When Sharad broke away from the Congress, Ajit followed him into the new party, quickly emerging as one of its most powerful organisational leaders.

At just 40, Ajit Pawar became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government, handling the irrigation portfolio. Over nearly a decade, he built an independent political base, particularly in western Maharashtra, through control over cooperatives, irrigation projects, and local institutions.

However, as Ajit’s influence grew, so did tensions within the family. Unlike Sharad Pawar’s consensus-driven style, Ajit was known for his confrontational approach and impatience with internal dissent. Reports over the years suggested Sharad Pawar questioned Ajit’s suitability for the highest leadership roles due to his aggressive politics and controversial decisions.

Supriya Sule & Expanding Family Network

Family dynamics grew more complex as Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, rose to prominence. A Member of Parliament and national face of the NCP, Sule represented a different leadership style—measured, communicative, and nationally oriented.

The presence of multiple power centres within the family—Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule—often led to speculation about succession and control. While Sharad Pawar remained the unifying figure for years, Ajit Pawar’s later political moves suggested a desire to assert autonomy beyond the family framework.

The 2023 Break: Family & Party Divide

The most definitive rupture in the Pawar family came in 2023, when Ajit Pawar led a major split in the NCP, breaking away from Sharad Pawar’s faction to join the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. By doing so, Ajit became Deputy Chief Minister, choosing power within government over allegiance to his uncle’s camp.

The move marked a historic split in the Pawar political legacy, dividing party workers, cooperative institutions, and even family loyalties. It underscored how Ajit Pawar had evolved from Sharad Pawar’s protégé into an independent—and rival—centre of power.

Ajit Pawar’s Wife & Children

Ajit Pawar was married to Sunetra Pawar, daughter of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Bajirao Patil. Sunetra Pawar was widely regarded as a steady and influential presence in his political life, actively involved in social initiatives and constituency-level engagement.

She often accompanied Ajit Pawar at public events and welfare programmes, playing a visible role in maintaining the family’s grassroots connections. During politically turbulent phases, Sunetra was seen as a stabilising figure balancing public life and family responsibilities.

The couple had two sons. Parth Pawar entered politics and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency but suffered a significant defeat. Jay Pawar pursued business interests and maintained a relatively low public profile, though he remained closely linked to the family’s political environment.

The Pawar Name Beyond Ajit Pawar

Even beyond individual roles, the Pawar surname carries immense weight in Maharashtra politics. Cooperative banks, educational institutions, sugar factories, and local bodies across western Maharashtra reflect decades of Pawar influence.

Ajit Pawar’s nickname, “Dada,” symbolised his strongman image and the loyalty he commanded among supporters. Institutions and polytechnics bearing his name further reflected his standing within the region.

A Family That Shaped Maharashtra Politics

Ajit Pawar’s life and career illustrate how deeply family and politics are intertwined in Maharashtra. From his grandparents’ cooperative roots to Sharad Pawar’s national stature, and from internal family tensions to public political splits, the Pawar story is one of power negotiated within bloodlines as much as ballot boxes.

With Ajit Pawar’s death, attention has once again turned to the Pawar family tree—not just as a lineage, but as a political institution that has shaped Maharashtra for generations and will continue to influence its future.