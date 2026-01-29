Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dzukou Valley Wildfire Races Towards Manipur's Highest Peak, NDRF Deployed

In response to the escalating threat, the Governor has assured deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to support firefighting operations.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
A major wildfire has surged through Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley, advancing perilously close to Mount Esii-the highest peak in neighbouring Manipur-as it enters its third day. The blaze, driven by dry conditions and strong winds, has been burning continuously for over 48 hours and is proving extremely difficult to control. Local volunteers and youth organisations are battling the flames, but authorities have now moved to strengthen efforts by deploying national disaster teams and planning aerial support to halt further spread and protect the fragile mountain ecosystem.

Blaze Spreads Rapidly, Volunteers Overwhelmed

Firefighters and community members have struggled to contain the wildfire, which has spread across forested slopes with alarming speed. Residents from nearby villages, along with groups such as the Song-song Youth and Students’ Organisation, have mobilised on the ground in an attempt to slow its advance. However, volunteers on the ground describe the situation as critical, saying the fire’s scale makes it nearly impossible to control without professional assistance.

The remote and rugged terrain of the valley further complicates containment efforts, with some areas accessible only on foot. Environmentalists have warned that continued spread could lead to substantial loss of forest cover, damage to wildlife habitats and long-term ecological imbalance in the region. Communities fear that without swift and sustained action, rare flora and fauna unique to the area may be lost.

Disaster Forces Official Intervention

In response to the escalating threat, the Governor has assured the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to support firefighting operations. Given the difficult terrain and intensity of the blaze, aerial support,  possibly including fire-bombing helicopters, is also expected to be deployed to assist containment efforts.

Authorities have not yet released an official estimate of the area affected or the damage caused so far. Meanwhile, environmental groups and local leaders are urging a rapid and co-ordinated response to prevent further spread and safeguard the delicate mountain ecosystem.

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
Climate Crisis Dzukou Valley Fire Manipur Wildfire Nagaland Fire MtEsii Save Dzukou
