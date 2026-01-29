Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death

A 24-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando has died after allegedly being struck on the head with a heavy dumbbell by her husband during a domestic dispute over money. Kajal Chaudhary suffered catastrophic injuries inside her home on January 22 and later died in hospital, police said. Moments before the attack, she phoned her brother, who reportedly heard the assault unfold. Her husband, Ankur, a Ministry of Defence clerk, has been arrested on murder charges. The case has sent shockwaves through the force, raising urgent questions about domestic violence, accountability nationwide.

Call To Brother Moments Before Attack

According to investigators, Chaudhary was brutally assaulted after a heated argument with her husband escalated. Police sources said Ankur allegedly smashed her head with a heavy dumbbell, leaving her critically injured.

Her brother, Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street police station, told media that Kajal had called him just before the attack. While still on the line, he allegedly heard sounds of violence as Ankur began hitting her. Minutes later, Ankur reportedly contacted Nikhil to say that he has killed his sister.

Chaudhary was rushed to hospital in an emergency condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Tuesday.

Police Probing Domestic Dispute

Delhi Police have registered a murder case against Ankur, who has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Preliminary findings suggest the couple had been arguing frequently over financial matters, which eventually turned violent.

Who Was Kajal?

Kajal joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and was serving with the elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, known for handling high-risk operations. She married Ankur in 2023. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Colleagues described Chaudhary as disciplined and committed, with a promising career ahead of her. The incident has sparked renewed concern over domestic abuse, even among trained law enforcement personnel.

Police said further investigation is underway, including forensic analysis and examination of call records, to establish the sequence of events leading up to the fatal assault.

