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English NewsNewsIndia‘Dialogue, Diplomacy Needed’: India On String Of Black Sea Attacks On Ships

‘Dialogue, Diplomacy Needed’: India On String Of Black Sea Attacks On Ships

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said four vessels had come under attack in the last one or two days, with Indian nationals among the crew of several ships.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India condemned recent Black Sea attacks threatening commercial shipping.
  • Four vessels attacked; several Indian seafarers injured, some rescued.
  • All 23 Indian crew of Aframax Rio safely rescued.

India on Wednesday condemned a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region, saying the incidents threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of seafarers.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said four vessels had come under attack in the last one or two days, with Indian nationals among the crew of several ships. He said those injured were receiving medical assistance.

MV Royad Mammadov Attacked

Jaiswal said the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while sailing in the Black Sea.

“There were three Indian nationals on board. All of them are safe, but one of them got injured and he's receiving medical treatment,” Jaiswal said.

Togo-Flagged Alfa Watan Attacked

The second vessel, Alfa Watan, is a Togo-flagged ship and came under attack on Tuesday, according to Jaiswal.

“The fate of its crew is unknown at this point,” the MEA spokesperson said.

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7 Indians Among 18 Crew Of MV ABLE

Another vessel, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE, came under a drone attack, Jaiswal said.

“Fortunately all 18 crew members, which includes seven Indian nationals, have been rescued,” he said.

One Indian national was injured and is receiving medical assistance and supervision, Jaiswal added.

All 23 Indian Crew Members Of Aframax Rio Rescued

The fourth vessel, the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio, also came under attack.

Jaiswal said all 23 crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals and that all of them had been rescued.

“All the crew members are Indian nationals—all 23 crew members on board this particular ship were Indian nationals—and all of them have been rescued,” he said.

India Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy

Condemning the attacks, Jaiswal said India remained concerned about the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers in the region.

“We once again reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to reduce the tensions and enable early return of peace to the region,” he said.

ALSO READ: 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India condemn recent attacks in the Black Sea?

India condemned the attacks because they threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of seafarers. Four vessels were attacked, with Indian nationals among the crews.

Were any Indian nationals affected by the recent vessel attacks?

Yes, Indian nationals were among the crew of several ships. One Indian on MV Royad Mammadov and another on MV ABLE were injured, while all 23 Indian crew members on Aframax Rio were rescued.

What is India's stance on resolving the tensions in the Black Sea region?

India reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. This is to reduce tensions and enable an early return of peace to the region.

How many commercial vessels came under attack in the Black Sea?

According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, four commercial vessels came under attack in the last one or two days. These included the MV Royad Mammadov, Alfa Watan, MV ABLE, and Aframax Rio.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Black Sea Attacks 4 Ships Hit Indian Crew Members Injured MEA Condemns Strikes
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