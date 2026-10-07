‘Dialogue, Diplomacy Needed’: India On String Of Black Sea Attacks On Ships

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India condemned recent Black Sea attacks threatening commercial shipping.

Four vessels attacked; several Indian seafarers injured, some rescued.

All 23 Indian crew of Aframax Rio safely rescued.

India on Wednesday condemned a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region, saying the incidents threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of seafarers.

#WATCH | Delhi: On recent security developments and maritime incidents in the Black Sea region, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen a string of attacks in the Black Sea region in the last one or two days. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community. First, the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while it was plying in the Black Sea. There were three Indian nationals on board. All of them are safe, but one of them got injured and he's receiving medical treatment... The second ship that came under attack was Alfa Watan. This is a Togo-flagged ship. It came under attack yesterday and the fate of its crew is unknown at this point. Another vessel, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE, came under a drone attack, but fortunately all 18 crew members, which includes seven Indian nationals, have been rescued. One Indian has been injured and is receiving medical assistance and supervision... The fourth ship, as I said earlier, came under attack. This is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Aframax Rio. All the crew members are Indian nationals—all 23 crew members on board this particular ship were Indian nationals—and all of them have been rescued..." He adds, "We once again reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to reduce the tensions and enable early return of peace to the region..." October 7, 2026

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said four vessels had come under attack in the last one or two days, with Indian nationals among the crew of several ships. He said those injured were receiving medical assistance.

MV Royad Mammadov Attacked

Jaiswal said the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while sailing in the Black Sea.

“There were three Indian nationals on board. All of them are safe, but one of them got injured and he's receiving medical treatment,” Jaiswal said.

Togo-Flagged Alfa Watan Attacked

The second vessel, Alfa Watan, is a Togo-flagged ship and came under attack on Tuesday, according to Jaiswal.

“The fate of its crew is unknown at this point,” the MEA spokesperson said.

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7 Indians Among 18 Crew Of MV ABLE

Another vessel, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE, came under a drone attack, Jaiswal said.

“Fortunately all 18 crew members, which includes seven Indian nationals, have been rescued,” he said.

One Indian national was injured and is receiving medical assistance and supervision, Jaiswal added.

All 23 Indian Crew Members Of Aframax Rio Rescued

The fourth vessel, the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio, also came under attack.

Jaiswal said all 23 crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals and that all of them had been rescued.

“All the crew members are Indian nationals—all 23 crew members on board this particular ship were Indian nationals—and all of them have been rescued,” he said.

India Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy

Condemning the attacks, Jaiswal said India remained concerned about the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers in the region.

“We once again reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to reduce the tensions and enable early return of peace to the region,” he said.

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