India's entrepreneurial landscape is expanding beyond traditional business centres, with states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recording faster growth in active companies than established corporate hubs including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Improved infrastructure, easier access to credit and supportive government policies are helping emerging states attract businesses and develop new economic clusters, according to an Axis Capital report titled India's Enterprise Wave – Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

The report found that new company registrations surged 37 per cent year-on-year to approximately 2.48 lakh in FY26, marking the fastest growth in two decades. The number of active companies in India reached 21 lakh, with annual growth accelerating to 12 per cent by June 2026.

Bihar, UP And Haryana Lead Growth In Active Companies

Between 2015 and 2026, Bihar recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent in active companies. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana followed at 13 per cent each.

The growth rates in established business centres were comparatively lower, with Karnataka recording 9 per cent, Gujarat 8 per cent, Maharashtra 6 per cent and Delhi 3 per cent.

As of June 2026, Uttar Pradesh had 1.87 lakh active companies, followed by Haryana with 87,221 and Bihar with 58,117. Uttar Pradesh also recorded nearly 28,000 new company registrations in the preceding 12 months.

🚨 Bihar records the highest growth in active companies among the states listed, with a 15% CAGR. 👏 https://t.co/YePN4PraGE — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 27, 2026

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While Maharashtra continues to be India's largest corporate hub, the faster expansion in other states points to a gradual geographical diversification of the country's business ecosystem.

New Company Registrations Rise 37% In FY26

India added approximately 2.48 lakh companies in FY26, taking the total number of active companies to around 21 lakh. New registrations grew 37 per cent year-on-year, while the number of active companies increased 12 per cent.

The report describes this as a revival after nearly two decades of relatively subdued company formation. Active companies grew at a CAGR of around 14 per cent in the 1980s and 10 per cent in the 1990s, before growth slowed in subsequent decades.

The recent expansion has been supported by lower borrowing costs, stronger balance sheets of public sector banks, increased NBFC lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and improved access to public and private risk capital.

Satellite Data Shows Economic Expansion Beyond Metros

Satellite night-time light data analysed by Axis Capital for the 2012-2024 period offers another indication of the changing economic landscape. Bihar recorded annualised growth of 20.7 per cent in night-time radiance, significantly above the national average of 8.6 per cent. Uttar Pradesh registered growth of 10.4 per cent, as per reports.

The report also points to rising electricity demand, credit activity and e-way bill generation as indicators of expanding economic activity in emerging business centres.

Improvements in infrastructure, electricity supply, connectivity and credit availability are helping businesses expand across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana.

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Private Companies Dominate India's Corporate Landscape

Private companies account for 96 per cent of India's active companies, while public companies make up the remaining 4 per cent.

Between 2011 and 2026, private companies grew at a CAGR of 8 per cent, compared with 2 per cent for public companies. Lower initial capital requirements and relatively lighter compliance obligations have contributed to the faster growth of private firms, the report said.

However, the distribution of paid-up capital presents a different picture. Public companies account for 61 per cent of total paid-up capital, compared with 39 per cent for private companies.

The average paid-up capital of a public company stood at Rs 550 million, against Rs 13 million for a private company, highlighting the difference in capital deployment despite the dominance of private firms in terms of numbers.

More Companies May Not Automatically Mean More Wealth

Despite the expansion, Axis Capital cautions that an increase in company registrations does not necessarily translate into higher productivity, investment or wealth creation.

The report notes that India continues to have fewer companies relative to its GDP and population than several major economies. Investment by existing companies also remains below historical levels, while weak net foreign direct investment (FDI) could constrain further expansion.

Field visits to Kanpur and Lucknow revealed improvements in financing and electricity access, but also highlighted bureaucratic hurdles, shortages of skilled workers and delays in government incentives.

Emerging industrial clusters could generate employment and attract investment beyond established metropolitan markets. However, the next phase of growth will depend on whether these businesses can scale up, invest in productive capacity and create sustainable jobs.