In a boost to the Centre, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to support the revised Delimitation Bill, with party president M K Stalin saying the two demands that led the party to oppose the legislation in April have now been incorporated in writing. In a post on X, Stalin described the decision as a victory for the DMK's sustained struggle since 2024 and for all southern states, including Tamil Nadu. He said the revised Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in constituencies across states based on the 1971 population.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK MPs on Saturday. Stalin said the party had examined the revised proposal and its implications before deciding to support it.

'Think Calmly, Don't Get Emotional': Stalin Explains DMK's Decision

Stalin urged people to assess the consequences of rejecting the revised Bill without getting carried away by emotions. He said that opposing the proposal could mean losing an opportunity to secure a uniform 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population.

He said the DMK had carefully considered the practical implications of the revised proposal and the safeguards incorporated to address its concerns before taking a decision.

"This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu!" Stalin said, as per reports.

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What Were Stalin's Two Demands?

The DMK had opposed the earlier delimitation proposal in April, arguing that a population-based exercise could reduce Tamil Nadu's relative representation in the Lok Sabha.

Stalin had demanded that the state's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats be protected, even if the total number of constituencies increased. His second demand was that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, determined using the 1971 Census, remain frozen for another 25 years.

The revised proposal addresses these concerns through a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and a freeze on the inter-state distribution of representation until 2051, according to reports on the draft legislation.

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BJP's Pitch To DMK Came With A Warning

According to DMK sources quoted by India Today, the BJP had urged the party to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, warning that the Centre could otherwise pursue population-based delimitation.

The BJP reportedly argued that it could proceed under the framework of the 84th Constitutional Amendment and that legislation to carry out such an exercise would require only a simple majority in Parliament. The party had also made a similar pitch to other southern parties, the sources said.