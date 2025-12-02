Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Drone Attack Plans; Photos, Videos Recovered From Danish’s Phone

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Blast Probe Reveals Drone Attack Plans; Photos, Videos Recovered From Danish’s Phone

Authorities recover drone designs, rocket launcher videos, and explosives evidence from terrorist Danish’s phone in Delhi blast case, exposing his preparation for attacks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
Investigators probing the recent Delhi blast have uncovered crucial evidence from the phone of terror suspect Danish, revealing extensive material linked to drones and weapons. Recovered deleted photos, videos, app data, and browsing history indicate he was actively developing drone technology, modifying unmanned devices for attacks, and studying explosive deployment methods. This discovery highlights the advanced planning and technical expertise involved, suggesting potential threats beyond the immediate incident. Authorities are continuing to analyse the device to map his network and foreign connections.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast Case: Uttarakhand Imam Arrested Over Suspected Links To Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi

Dozens Of Drone Images Found In Phone

During the forensic examination, officials recovered dozens of drone photographs from Danish’s phone. These included designs similar to those used by Hamas, indicating long-term efforts to study and build advanced drones.

During questioning, Danish allegedly admitted that he was preparing for a drone-based attack and was trying to develop lightweight drones capable of flying nearly 25 kilometres while carrying out strikes.

Rocket Launcher Photos And Explosive Tutorials Also Recovered

Investigators also found several images of rocket launchers and multiple videos demonstrating how to build, modify and mount explosives onto drones.

The probe revealed that Danish received these videos and instructions through a specific mobile application. Several foreign numbers linked to the app have been traced, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now examining the international connections.

Agencies believe Danish had gained substantial knowledge of drone technology and was preparing for a major strike. Investigations are ongoing into his wider network and possible foreign handlers.

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K And UP

Earlier this week, the NIA conducted raids in connection with last month’s car bomb explosion near the Red Fort. Searches were carried out at eight locations across Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, and at one location in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Digital devices and other objectionable material were seized during the raids as part of the ongoing investigation.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
DELHI NEWS Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast Danish Terrorist
