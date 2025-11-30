Delhi Blast Case: Uttarakhand Imam Arrested Over Suspected Links To Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Blast Case: Uttarakhand Imam Arrested Over Suspected Links To Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi

The local religious leader was arrested after decrypted data and call details from Dr Umar Nabi's mobile phone led the police to him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Police achieved a major breakthrough in the Red Fort blast investigation on Saturday after a local religious leader, Maulana Mohammad Asim Qasmi, was arested from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, for his suspected links to Dr Umar Nabi, the alleged operative behind the explosion.

The development came after Delhi Police decrypted key data and tracked the call detail records (CDR) from Umar Nabi's mobile phone, The New Indian Express reported.

At around 2:30 AM, a specialised team executed a swift operation in Banbhoolpura, a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood, where they picked up Maulana Qasmi, the Imam of Bilali Mosque, and transported him to Delhi for detailed interrogation.

Security Heightened After Imam's Arrest

The late-night raid in Line Number 8 immediately sparked tensions among residents. Security has been significantly increased across the Banbhoolpura area following the imam's detention. Police units from multiple stations have been deployed, with heavy monitoring around both the mosque and the Imam’s residence.

“Since Saturday morning, every corner of Banbhoolpura has been under tight police surveillance,” the report quoted a local source as saying. As a precautionary measure, authorities hvae also intensified rigorous checking on all incoming and outgoing vehicles across the entire zone.

Confirming the developments, Kumaon Zone IG Ridhima Agarwal said, “Based on specific intelligence inputs, two individuals are currently being questioned in connection with the probe.” She noted that central intelligence agencies have been briefed on the findings of the Uttarakhand operation.

Soon after the detention, senior police officials, including SP Crime Jagdish Chandra, CO Bhawali Amit Saini, and CO Ramnagar Sumit Kumar Pandey, reached the area to oversee security arrangements and maintain order.

“Security has been significantly stepped up around the mosque and the Imam’s residence since early this morning,” an official said, underscoring the seriousness of the Delhi-linked terror investigation which is now unfolding in Haldwani.

The probe stems from the November 10 incident in which an i20 car exploded near the Red Fort at around 6:52 pm, killing 13 people and injuring several others. Police and intelligence agencies have since learned that terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed have increasingly been recruiting well-educated professionals, including medical practitioners.

Tags :
Uttarakhand Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast Umar Nabi Delhi Blast Case
