D Raja slams BJP MP over remarks on Priyank Kharge, accuses RSS-BJP of casteist mindset

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI): Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday condemned BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi for his remarks against Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, alleging that they exposed the "casteist mentality" of the RSS-BJP.

In a post on X, Raja said Jigajinagi's remarks revealed the "deep contempt" that the RSS-BJP harbours towards Dalit communities.

Raja was criticising Jigajinagi's questioning why Kharge, "a Dalit", should question the RSS, and claimed that those who tried to take on the RSS "have not survived." Raja said the remarks reflected a mindset rooted in hierarchy rather than equality.

"Such statements show the RSS' attachment to a casteist hierarchical social order in which Dalits and other marginalised are expected to remain silent rather than question authority," he said.

Raja also questioned why the RSS-BJP was uncomfortable with Dalits asserting their constitutional rights and said such a mindset must be rejected.

"Armed with the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, we will continue to question the RSS-BJP and fight for the annihilation of caste. No threat can silence the democratic voices who are fighting for equality, dignity and justice," he said.

Kharge on Monday asked the RSS to register itself, clarify its legal status, and disclose its sources of funding, income, expenditure and assets, arguing that it must uphold transparency and constitutional accountability.

The minister wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, seeking clarification on its organisational status.

The act apparently did not sit well with the BJP MP.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayapura, Jigajinagi alleged that Kharge does not have a sense of what a home minister should ask.

"Is it his job to ask such questions about RSS? People will only tell him (what RSS is). Whoever came in the way of RSS did not survive. He is unnecessarily picking up an issue with the RSS. We feel bad about it," Jigajinagi said.

"My question is why does this Dalit man need to be concerned about the RSS?" the MP asked. PTI AO VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)