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HomeNewsIndia‘Countdown Has Begun’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On TMC At Kolkata Rally

‘Countdown Has Begun’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On TMC At Kolkata Rally

The prime minister said the state once played a leading role in India’s economic progress but claimed that the current situation had forced young people to migrate for jobs.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a rally in Kolkata, accusing the party of bringing “jungle raj” to West Bengal and asserting that a political change in the state was imminent.

“The countdown has begun for those who brought jungle raj to Bengal. The day is not far when the rule of law will return to Bengal. Whoever breaks the law will not be spared, and the atrocities of TMC will not be spared. No matter how much this ruthless government tries now, it will not be able to stop this storm of change. Maa Durga is with BJP-NDA,” Modi said while addressing the rally.

‘Bengal Once Led India In Trade And Industry’

The prime minister said the state once played a leading role in India’s economic progress but claimed that the current situation had forced young people to migrate for jobs.

“... Once, Bengal used to set the pace for the whole of India; Bengal was at the forefront in trade and industries. But today, the youth here are neither able to obtain degrees nor are they able to find employment. Your sons and daughters have to migrate to other states in search of work...” he said.

BJP Promises To Rebuild Bengal

Modi also invoked several prominent figures from Bengal’s history and said the Bharatiya Janata Party government would work to realise their vision for the state.

“The Bengal envisioned by all great luminaries such as Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Khudiram Bose, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The BJP government will build that Bengal, will reconstruct it...” he said.

Farmer Suicide Mentioned In Criticism Of TMC

During the speech, the prime minister also criticised the state government over agricultural issues.

He said that a potato farmer died by suicide in Chandrakona in West Bengal because of what he described as the TMC’s anti-people policies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main accusation against the Trinamool Congress (TMC)?

Prime Minister Modi accused the TMC of bringing 'jungle raj' to West Bengal and asserted that a political change in the state was imminent.

How did Prime Minister Modi describe West Bengal's past economic role in India?

Modi stated that West Bengal once led India in trade and industries, setting the pace for the nation's economic progress.

What specific criticism did Modi make regarding agricultural issues in West Bengal?

He criticized the state government over agricultural issues, citing the suicide of a potato farmer in Chandrakona due to TMC's policies.

What is the BJP's promise regarding the future of West Bengal, according to Modi?

The BJP government promises to rebuild and reconstruct West Bengal, aiming to realize the vision of its great historical figures.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Kolkata Rally KOLKATA PM Modi Attacks TMC
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