‘Countdown Has Begun’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On TMC At Kolkata Rally

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a rally in Kolkata, accusing the party of bringing “jungle raj” to West Bengal and asserting that a political change in the state was imminent.

“The countdown has begun for those who brought jungle raj to Bengal. The day is not far when the rule of law will return to Bengal. Whoever breaks the law will not be spared, and the atrocities of TMC will not be spared. No matter how much this ruthless government tries now, it will not be able to stop this storm of change. Maa Durga is with BJP-NDA,” Modi said while addressing the rally.

‘Bengal Once Led India In Trade And Industry’

The prime minister said the state once played a leading role in India’s economic progress but claimed that the current situation had forced young people to migrate for jobs.

“... Once, Bengal used to set the pace for the whole of India; Bengal was at the forefront in trade and industries. But today, the youth here are neither able to obtain degrees nor are they able to find employment. Your sons and daughters have to migrate to other states in search of work...” he said.

BJP Promises To Rebuild Bengal

Modi also invoked several prominent figures from Bengal’s history and said the Bharatiya Janata Party government would work to realise their vision for the state.

“The Bengal envisioned by all great luminaries such as Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Khudiram Bose, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The BJP government will build that Bengal, will reconstruct it...” he said.

Farmer Suicide Mentioned In Criticism Of TMC

During the speech, the prime minister also criticised the state government over agricultural issues.

He said that a potato farmer died by suicide in Chandrakona in West Bengal because of what he described as the TMC’s anti-people policies.