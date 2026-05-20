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HomeNewsIndiaTVK Govt Set For First Cabinet Expansion; Congress Likely To Get Berths As Vijay Balances Alliance Pressures

TVK Govt Set For First Cabinet Expansion; Congress Likely To Get Berths As Vijay Balances Alliance Pressures

The Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government is set for its first Cabinet expansion on Thursday amid alliance negotiations, regional balancing and internal lobbying.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 May 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion is a crucial political balancing act.
  • Alliance partner Congress likely to get ministerial berths.
  • AIADMK faction's inclusion in cabinet reportedly dropped.
  • Expansion aims to fill over 20 vacant ministerial departments.

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government is preparing for its first Cabinet expansion on Thursday, with the exercise emerging as a crucial political balancing act aimed at addressing alliance expectations, regional representation, and internal party dynamics.

Sources indicated that the final round of consultations on the ministerial list is nearing completion ahead of a likely swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday morning.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is currently holding additional charge, is expected to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday evening to oversee the formalities related to the expansion.

According to sources within the ruling establishment, the government is likely to accommodate alliance partner Congress in the expanded Cabinet.

Two Congress legislators have emerged as leading contenders for ministerial positions.

Despite speculation surrounding possible Cabinet berths for members of the AIADMK faction led by C.Ve. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, sources indicated that the ruling leadership has stepped back from such a move following strong opposition from alliance partners, including Congress, Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

A senior minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had never been any formal discussion regarding the induction of AIADMK legislators into the Cabinet and clarified that their support during the Assembly confidence vote was merely political support extended on the floor of the House.

Sources close to the government also revealed that legal advisers and alliance partners had warned against taking politically sensitive decisions that could potentially create instability at the beginning of the government’s tenure.

Meanwhile, intense lobbying has reportedly begun within the TVK, with several first-time MLAs and influential party functionaries pushing for representation in the Cabinet.

The expansion is also expected to address the absence of ministers in more than 20 key government departments, including Higher Education, Revenue, Transport and Social Welfare.

Several other portfolios, such as Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Tourism, Information Technology, Labour Welfare, Fisheries and Environment continue to remain without formally appointed ministers.

Secretariat sources said some departments are currently functioning under informal supervision by existing ministers, with officials already reviewing files and holding discussions pending formal portfolio allocations.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the first cabinet expansion of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government scheduled?

The first cabinet expansion is preparing for Thursday, with a likely swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday morning.

Will the Congress party be included in the expanded cabinet?

Yes, sources indicate that the government is likely to accommodate its alliance partner, the Congress, in the expanded cabinet, with two legislators being strong contenders.

Why was the idea of including AIADMK members in the cabinet dropped?

The ruling leadership stepped back from including AIADMK members due to strong opposition from alliance partners like Congress and Left parties.

What other issues is the cabinet expansion expected to address?

The expansion is also expected to fill ministerial vacancies in over 20 key government departments that currently lack formal ministers.

Published at : 20 May 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joseph Vijay Tamil Nadu Politics TVK
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