‘Situation Not Worrisome Yet’: Aviation Minister On Impact Of West Asia Crisis

Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the country must be prepared to tackle any possible fallout of the escalating crisis in West Asia, although the situation was "not worrisome for India at present".

During his maiden visit to Ranchi, Naidu said every sector, including civil aviation, must plan proactively to minimise the impact of the crisis on people and the country.

"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," he told reporters.

On concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the Centre had already initiated measures to shield domestic passengers from any burden.

He said the government reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector.

Last week, the Delhi government reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent.

"Nearly five lakh passengers travel daily on domestic routes. We are continuously monitoring airfares. If demand rises, we will increase connectivity and deploy more aircraft," Naidu said.

Unveiling a series of passenger-friendly initiatives at the Ranchi airport, he said the Civil Aviation Ministry's modified regional connectivity scheme, UDAN 2, will be launched soon with an outlay of around Rs 29,000 crore.

As part of the modified scheme, India will have 100 new airports and 200 helipads in 10 years, the Union minister said, adding that to cater to air travellers, Udan Yatri Cafes will be launched in all airports to provide affordable eatables to everyone.

He asserted the government was committed to making air travel more accessible and comfortable.

The Union Cabinet on March 25 approved the launch and implementation of the Regional Connectivity Scheme -- Modified UDAN -- for a period of 10 years with the budgetary support of the Government of India.

The minister said the government was closely monitoring airfare prices and would increase flight connectivity and deploy more aircraft if demand rises.

About the ongoing investigation into last year's aircraft crash in Ahmedabad, Naidu said the probe was in its final stages and was being conducted in a "fair, transparent and accountable manner".

Emphasising the international nature of the investigation since passengers on that ill-fated aircraft were from multiple countries, Naidu said the final report would be released soon and would stand up to global scrutiny.

Naidu also announced that the Centre will accord top priority to providing international connectivity to Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport in addition to enhancing domestic connectivity.

Within five years, the number of passengers from Ranchi airport has increased to 27 lakh per annum from 17 lakh, the minister said. He also announced that Jharkhand's Dumka, Hazaribag, Chaibasa, Daltonganj and some other districts will get air connectivity soon.

"Jharkhand's identity is changing from 'land of forests' to 'land of future' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary guidance", he said.

Naidu asserted that airports boost economic activity, culture, and agricultural trade as these are hubs of growth, and nowadays there is demand for airports and not roads or rails, which shows the country's development.

Apart from Yatri Udan Cafe, Naidu also launched a 'Flybrary' at Ranchi airport, to promote a reading culture among passengers with much emphasis on children by allowing them to access a variety of books while waiting for their flights.

The concept provides a refreshing break from digital screens, encouraging travellers to engage with books and enrich their journeys with knowledge and entertainment, he said.

Travellers can pick up a book of their choice from Flybrary, read it at the airport, or even take it along and return it at another airport, he said.

The other initiatives announced at the airport included a dedicated children's play area and the 'Avasar' programme, which showcases products made by women entrepreneurs.

Naidu also unveiled a statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda and took feedback on the expansion of Ranchi airport at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore to improve regional and national connectivity.

Highlighting the Centre's broader aviation vision, the minister said the government is prioritising the upgradation of airports in state capitals and strengthening links with major cities across India.

He said the country's airports were emerging as the identity of states and people, development and heritage.

"In the last 10 years, airports, passengers and aircraft have doubled. From only 74 airports in 2014, the country now has 165. No other country saw such a boost in airports. This could be possible only through the PM's 'Hawai Chappal to Hawai Jahaj travel' mantra, Naidu said.

He received a warm welcome on his arrival in Ranchi and rode pillion with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth from the airport.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)