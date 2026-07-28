'How To Kill Melania Trump': Report Claims Chilling Iranian Video Targets First Lady, Barron

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English NewsNewsWorld'How To Kill Melania Trump': Report Claims Chilling Iranian Propaganda Video Targets First Lady, Barron

'How To Kill Melania Trump': Report Claims Chilling Iranian Propaganda Video Targets First Lady, Barron

A reported Iranian propaganda video targeting Melania Trump and Barron has raised fresh security concerns amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian propaganda video reportedly targets Melania Trump, detailing movements.
  • Video allegedly discusses attack methods, explicitly threatening Barron Trump.
  • Its authenticity remains unverified, amid rising US-Iran tensions.

A purported Iranian propaganda video targeting US First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of the president's family amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to reports, the video, titled How to Kill Melania Trump, outlines the first lady's public movements and includes explicit threats against both her and the president's youngest son.

ABP Live has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Video Allegedly Tracks Melania Trump's Routine

According to reports, the video compiles footage of Melania Trump travelling in her motorcade and visiting several locations across New York City. It reportedly goes further by identifying luxury designer stores she is known to visit.

The video allegedly describes such shopping trips as potential opportunities for attacks by what it calls "global freedom fighters." It also reportedly discusses the possibility of contaminating clothing purchases with a nerve agent.

At the time of reporting, neither the White House East Wing nor the US Secret Service had issued a public response regarding the reported video.

ALSO READ: 'Horrified He's Still Here': UK MP Behind Nirav Modi's Extradition Order Says India Is 'Hugely Angry'

Barron Trump Named In Closing Threat

The video reportedly concludes by directly mentioning Barron Trump, who turned 20 this year, with a threatening message. He said, as per rerports, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

Melania Trump and Barron are both under continuous protection by the US Secret Service. Security also remains heightened at all Trump family properties, including the White House, Trump Tower in New York, the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

ALSO READ: US Consulate In Toronto Targeted In Fresh Shooting; Second Attack In Four Months

Fresh Threats Amid Rising US-Iran Hostilities

The reported video is the latest in a series of threats directed at President Donald Trump and his family since tensions between the United States and Iran intensified. Last week, billboards displayed in Tehran reportedly called for the deaths of Trump and several members of his family, including Melania, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump. The displays reportedly carried the slogan "Blood for blood" and showed the family above flag-draped coffins.

Earlier propaganda material circulating in Tehran allegedly depicted President Trump inside a coffin and, in another instance, placed his face within the crosshairs of a rifle scope.

Melania Trump has largely stayed away from public appearances in recent weeks. She was absent from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner earlier this month, with a source quoted by The New York Post attributing her absence to a "scheduling conflict."

President Trump has also acknowledged that he remains a target of Iranian threats following the joint US-Israeli military operation that reportedly eliminated senior Iranian leadership figures.

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the alleged content of the Iranian propaganda video?

The video, titled

Who else is reportedly threatened in the video?

The video reportedly concludes with a direct threat to Barron Trump. The message states,

What has been the official response to the reported video?

At the time of reporting, neither the White House East Wing nor the US Secret Service had issued a public response regarding the alleged video.

Is this video the only threat targeting the Trump family from Iran?

No, this video is the latest in a series of threats. Recent billboards in Tehran reportedly called for the deaths of Trump and several family members, displaying

Has the authenticity of the alleged video been confirmed?

No, the article states that ABP Live has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. Its legitimacy remains unconfirmed.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Melania Trump Donald Trump World News Iran Barron Trump
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