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English NewsNewsIndia‘If I Were Muslim...': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Sparks Debate With Remark On Umar Khalid

‘If I Were Muslim...': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Sparks Debate With Remark On Umar Khalid

The protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, focuses on issues including the NEET paper leak, alleged irregularities in the NTA and SSC examination paper leaks.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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  • Dipke slammed government's neglect of families after student suicides.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has sparked a fresh debate on social media after making a remark about jailed activist Umar Khalid during an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Dipke and supporters have been staging a demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues including alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The protest has also received support from social activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who has begun a hunger strike at the protest site in solidarity with the movement.

During an interview at Jantar Mantar, Dipke said, "If I were Khalid or if I were a Muslim, I would have been in jail by now. I am aware of that." His remarks quickly triggered discussion on social media, with many users drawing attention to Umar Khalid, who has been in jail for nearly five years in connection with the Delhi riots case and has not been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

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Protest Focuses on Student and Examination Issues

Dipke returned from the United States to participate in the protest, which centres on issues including the NEET paper leak, alleged irregularities in the National Testing Agency (NTA), and alleged examination paper leaks in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The agitation has drawn support from students, young people and opposition parties. Family members of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy have also joined the protest.

The demonstrators have called for greater accountability over examination-related issues and have urged the government to address concerns raised by students.

Dipke Criticises Government's Response to Victims' Families

Referring to student suicide cases, Dipke accused the government of failing to reach out to the affected families.

In a post on X, he named Deep Meghwal, Akanksha Chaturvedi, Amayra Kumar and Kahan Patel, alleging that their families had been left to struggle for justice. He also claimed that no government representative had contacted the families or expressed condolences over the deaths of their children.

The remarks formed a key part of his criticism of the government's handling of the issue.

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Calls for Government Outreach

Dipke questioned what he described as the government's indifference towards bereaved families.

"I cannot understand how those in power can be so indifferent and arrogant that they do not even feel the need to contact families who have lost their children," he said.

He added that while the government could not bring the children back, it could at least meet their families, express regret and apologise. "Is that too much to ask?" he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Dipke's criticism regarding the government's response to victims' families?

Dipke accused the government of failing to contact or offer condolences to families of students who allegedly died by suicide. He claimed no government representative reached out, leaving families to struggle for justice.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijit Dipke
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