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UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Not Allowed To Visit Ram Temple, Placed Under House Arrest
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has been placed under house arrest ahead of his planned Ram Temple visit in Ayodhya. Rai had arrived in Ayodhya a day earlier, on Monday, and was staying at Padmashree Palace in Kaniganj. Police placed him under house arrest late on Monday night. At around 11:40 pm, Ayodhya Police took him into their custody and escorted him away.
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