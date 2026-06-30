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English NewsNewsIndiaUP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Not Allowed To Visit Ram Temple, Placed Under House Arrest

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Not Allowed To Visit Ram Temple, Placed Under House Arrest

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has been placed under house arrest ahead of his planned Ram Temple visit in Ayodhya. Rai had arrived in Ayodhya a day earlier, on Monday, and was staying at Padmashree Palace in Kaniganj. Police placed him under house arrest late on Monday night. At around 11:40 pm, Ayodhya Police took him into their custody and escorted him away.

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Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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