Champat Rai Questioned By Police As Ayodhya Ram Temple Offerings Probe Deepens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police questioned former Ram temple officials regarding alleged embezzlement.

Investigators broadened financial inquiry, examining accused's bank records.

Court extended eight accused's judicial custody by fourteen days.

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of devotees’ offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya entered a significant phase on Monday, with police questioning former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and temple administrator Gopal Rao. At the same time, investigators broadened the financial inquiry to trace the alleged movement of funds.

According to a senior police official, the statements of Rai, Mishra and Rao were recorded as part of the ongoing investigation, describing the questioning as a routine procedural step. Soon after his interaction with investigators, Rai left for Delhi, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, investigators stepped up scrutiny of the financial transactions linked to the eight accused who have already been arrested in connection with the case, as they seek to establish whether the alleged misappropriated funds were channelled through personal bank accounts.

Police Examine Bank Records to Trace Alleged Money Trail

As part of the financial probe, a police team visited the State Bank of India’s Naya Ghat branch in Ayodhya, where seven of the eight accused hold bank accounts.

Investigators collected bank statements and are examining deposits and other transactions dating back to the time the accused joined duty at the Ram temple. The objective is to determine whether any portion of the devotees’ offerings allegedly diverted from the temple was transferred into their personal accounts.

Police have also issued notices to two employees of the State Bank of India as part of the investigation.

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Inquiry Expands Beyond Alleged Theft

Officials said the investigation has now moved beyond examining the alleged theft itself and is focused on tracing the flow of funds, identifying any possible beneficiaries and determining whether additional individuals may have been involved in the alleged diversion of devotees’ offerings.

The expanded financial inquiry is expected to play a key role in establishing the extent of the alleged embezzlement and uncovering any wider network connected to the case.

Authorities continue to analyse financial records and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Court Extends Judicial Custody of Eight Accused

Later on Monday, all eight accused were produced before Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) Rajat Verma through video conferencing from the district jail after their earlier period of judicial custody expired.

The investigating agency did not seek police custody, Special Prosecution Officer Sanjay Dubey said. After hearing arguments for around 30 minutes, the court extended the judicial custody of all eight accused by another 14 days.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 13.

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Investigation Continues Under Court Supervision

Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, who is leading the investigation, appeared before the court during the proceedings. A prosecution witness was also examined, although officials did not disclose details of the testimony.

Separately, relatives of some of the accused visited the district jail on Monday. Among them were Ravi Yadav, son of accused Tinnu Yadav, and Shani Yadav, brother of another accused, Manish Yadav.